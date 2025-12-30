$42.220.15
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 11076 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 12892 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 12853 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 15302 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 14395 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 13978 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 19816 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 27318 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 20649 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Cabinet dismisses Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Yukhymchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Olha Yukhymchuk has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration. She was appointed to this position in August 2025.

Cabinet dismisses Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Yukhymchuk

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Olha Yukhymchuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration. This was announced by the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Yukhymchuk Olha Yuriyivna from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration.

- Melnychuk reported on Telegram.

Personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Justice: Bilous loses position as deputy minister, and Badakhov's appointment is canceled29.12.25, 20:08 • 3726 views

Recall

Olha Yukhymchuk was appointed to the position in August 2025.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine