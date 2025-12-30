Cabinet dismisses Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Yukhymchuk
Kyiv • UNN
Olha Yukhymchuk has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration. She was appointed to this position in August 2025.
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Olha Yukhymchuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration. This was announced by the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Yukhymchuk Olha Yuriyivna from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration.
Recall
Olha Yukhymchuk was appointed to the position in August 2025.