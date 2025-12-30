Cabinet dismisses Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Yukhymchuk

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Olha Yukhymchuk from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for European Integration. This was announced by the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Olha Yukhymchuk was appointed to the position in August 2025.