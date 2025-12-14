Meloni called for Trump's strategy to be adopted as a signal for self-defense

$42.270.00
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 33182 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 58149 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 41214 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 40152 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 32912 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20125 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16659 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Poland has seen an increase in anti-Ukrainian messages since August - CPD
Five people arrested in Bavaria for preparing attack on Christmas market
Defense Forces repelled over 150 Russian attacks in the past day: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated battle maps
Thousands protest in Hungary amid child abuse scandal
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 77605 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaser
Meloni called for Trump's strategy to be adopted as a signal for self-defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Giorgia Meloni called Donald Trump's new national security strategy an "alarm signal" for Europe. She emphasized that Europe must organize itself and strengthen its own defense, rather than relying on the United States.

Meloni called for Trump's strategy to be adopted as a signal for self-defense
Photo: Bloomberg

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Donald Trump's new national security strategy an "alarm signal" for Europe. She emphasized that Europe must organize itself and strengthen its own defense instead of relying on the United States. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking at a party event in Rome, Meloni stated that Trump's strategy clearly indicates Washington's intention to "withdraw from the old continent."

What I can say is, good morning, Europe. Good morning. For 80 years, we have contracted our security to the US, thinking that this day would never come. But, most importantly, we pretended it was free.

– Meloni emphasized.

Meloni reaffirmed Italy's unwavering support for Ukraine: "That is why we have supported Ukraine from day one. And that is why we will continue to do so – for justice, but above all, to protect our national interests and security."

Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico13.12.25, 09:54 • 9926 views

At the same time, she denied that Europe should put up "with the idea that Europe is portrayed as a useless thick-skinned animal," hinting at Trump's criticism of EU policy. The Prime Minister also confirmed the unity of her ruling coalition, which will remain in power until the end of its term, despite internal disputes, particularly regarding aid to Ukraine.

Peace talks, strengthening air defense, and an energy aid package: what Zelenskyy discussed with Meloni09.12.25, 18:58 • 3790 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
