Meloni called for Trump's strategy to be adopted as a signal for self-defense

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Donald Trump's new national security strategy an "alarm signal" for Europe. She emphasized that Europe must organize itself and strengthen its own defense instead of relying on the United States. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Speaking at a party event in Rome, Meloni stated that Trump's strategy clearly indicates Washington's intention to "withdraw from the old continent."

What I can say is, good morning, Europe. Good morning. For 80 years, we have contracted our security to the US, thinking that this day would never come. But, most importantly, we pretended it was free. – Meloni emphasized.

Meloni reaffirmed Italy's unwavering support for Ukraine: "That is why we have supported Ukraine from day one. And that is why we will continue to do so – for justice, but above all, to protect our national interests and security."

At the same time, she denied that Europe should put up "with the idea that Europe is portrayed as a useless thick-skinned animal," hinting at Trump's criticism of EU policy. The Prime Minister also confirmed the unity of her ruling coalition, which will remain in power until the end of its term, despite internal disputes, particularly regarding aid to Ukraine.

