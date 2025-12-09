Peace talks, strengthening air defense, and an energy aid package: what Zelenskyy discussed with Meloni
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome. They discussed defense support for Ukraine, strengthening air defense, and enhancing energy resilience, as well as further financial support.
In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. They discussed the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team, as well as defense support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense, and strengthening energy resilience in the face of constant Russian attacks on energy facilities, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.
Details
The Head of State informed about the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team. It is important for Ukraine to form a united European voice in support of a just peace and to obtain security guarantees so that Russian aggression does not happen again.
According to the Presidential Office, Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed all aspects of the current diplomatic format. The President noted that Italy is among the active participants in finding effective ideas and defining steps, and Ukraine counts on further support.
The leaders also discussed defense support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense, and strengthening energy resilience in the face of constant Russian attacks on energy facilities. The Head of State thanked for the energy aid package, which contains the necessary equipment that will support Ukrainian families in cities and communities that are under constant Russian shelling.
In addition, Zelenskyy and Meloni paid attention to further financial support for Ukraine - the needs and possible ways to direct frozen Russian assets to the defense and reconstruction of our country.
