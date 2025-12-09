Peace talks, strengthening air defense, and an energy aid package: what Zelenskyy discussed with Meloni

In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. They discussed the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team, as well as defense support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense, and strengthening energy resilience in the face of constant Russian attacks on energy facilities, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State informed about the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team. It is important for Ukraine to form a united European voice in support of a just peace and to obtain security guarantees so that Russian aggression does not happen again.

According to the Presidential Office, Zelenskyy and Meloni discussed all aspects of the current diplomatic format. The President noted that Italy is among the active participants in finding effective ideas and defining steps, and Ukraine counts on further support.

The leaders also discussed defense support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense, and strengthening energy resilience in the face of constant Russian attacks on energy facilities. The Head of State thanked for the energy aid package, which contains the necessary equipment that will support Ukrainian families in cities and communities that are under constant Russian shelling. - the message says.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Meloni paid attention to further financial support for Ukraine - the needs and possible ways to direct frozen Russian assets to the defense and reconstruction of our country.

