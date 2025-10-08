$41.320.03
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 24205 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 24736 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 25891 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 23860 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 21288 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 19312 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21762 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19606 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17766 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Germany opens case against Chinese online platform Temu – DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

The German Federal Cartel Office has launched an investigation into the Chinese online platform Temu. The company is suspected of imposing unacceptable pricing requirements on sellers in the German market.

Germany opens case against Chinese online platform Temu – DW

The German Federal Cartel Office has launched an investigation into the Chinese online platform Temu over suspicions that the company may be imposing unacceptable pricing requirements on sellers in the German market. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

DW reports that German antitrust authorities have launched an investigation into Temu over alleged imposition of unrealistic pricing rules on sellers in the local market.

Temu, known for its extremely cheap offers, is very popular in EU countries, where more than 100 million people use the service every month. Approximately a year ago, the platform opened access to German sellers as well.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation is underway in Brussels into possible violations by Temu of EU consumer protection laws and rules for online platforms. Antitrust authorities are checking whether the company restricts pricing freedom and creates discriminatory conditions for sellers.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Rome
European Union
Italy
Germany
