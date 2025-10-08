Germany opens case against Chinese online platform Temu – DW

The German Federal Cartel Office has launched an investigation into the Chinese online platform Temu over suspicions that the company may be imposing unacceptable pricing requirements on sellers in the German market. This is reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

DW reports that German antitrust authorities have launched an investigation into Temu over alleged imposition of unrealistic pricing rules on sellers in the local market.

Carmakers demand EU ease "tough" ban on petrol cars from 2035 - FT

Temu, known for its extremely cheap offers, is very popular in EU countries, where more than 100 million people use the service every month. Approximately a year ago, the platform opened access to German sellers as well.

Meanwhile, a separate investigation is underway in Brussels into possible violations by Temu of EU consumer protection laws and rules for online platforms. Antitrust authorities are checking whether the company restricts pricing freedom and creates discriminatory conditions for sellers.

US imposes new tariffs on pasta from Italy: what Rome says