US imposes new tariffs on pasta from Italy: what Rome says

The Italian government will take retaliatory measures in response to the US imposing temporary tariffs on pasta of more than 91 percent, in addition to the already existing 15 percent. This is reported by UNN with reference to France 24.

Details

In early September 2025, the US Department of Commerce announced plans to introduce temporary anti-dumping duties on pasta from Italy starting in January 2026.

In response, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is "working closely with the relevant companies and consulting with the European Commission to ensure that the US reviews the temporary tariffs."

A similar step was taken by the Italian Embassy in Washington. They stated that they would help Italian pasta manufacturers defend their rights.

Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida condemned the "hyper-protectionist mechanism against our pasta producers."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new tariffs on imports of wood and wood products, including lumber (10%) and kitchen cabinets and upholstered furniture (25%).