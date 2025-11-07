In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation

In Scotland, near the city of Perth, archaeologists have unearthed an Iron Age settlement that existed more than two thousand years ago. They found a peculiar underground chamber there – similar mysterious structures have been previously discovered in various parts of the country, but their purpose remains unknown. This is reported by the publication Guard Archaeology, according to UNN.

Details

The settlement, known as Broxy Kennels Fort, was first recorded in the 1960s through aerial photography. It was located on a hill where a local tribe once lived. Later, people abandoned this place, and the land was plowed for fields, which led to the loss of some artifacts.

The excavations were carried out by GUARD Archaeology in 2022 as part of the £118 million Cross Tay Link Road project, which involved the construction of a new three-span bridge over the River Tay and six kilometers of new road by BAM Nuttall Ltd. - the post states.

In addition to common finds, such as pottery fragments and traces of iron processing, archaeologists discovered another underground "souterrain" - an irregularly shaped chamber with an unknown purpose.

More than 200 similar stone structures have already been found in Scotland, but their functional purpose still remains a mystery.

Some archaeological objects found inside the fort may be the remains of roundhouses - said GUARD project manager Kenny Green, who led the excavations.

In the underground chamber, about 9 meters long, up to 4 meters wide, and more than a meter deep, archaeologists found cereal grains, but their quantity was too small to consider the room a granary. Chemical studies also failed to provide an answer as to what exactly it was used for.

As for the settlement itself, according to archaeologists' estimates, it emerged approximately between 550 and 400 BC - at a time when the Roman Republic was just forming. Around 400 BC, an underground souterrain was dug here, its walls and floor lined with stones.

Around 300 BC, the ditches and the underground chamber gradually filled up and fell into disrepair, although the settlement itself continued to exist. Radiocarbon analysis showed that people lived in this place until the end of the 1st century AD - that is, until the arrival of Roman legions in the region. The reasons for the disappearance of the settlement remain unknown: perhaps its inhabitants left the hill due to social changes or due to the Roman invasion.

