In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation

ukenru
12:03 AM • 6564 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 17642 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 47109 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 51123 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 35871 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 32725 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 58582 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 36794 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 39097 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 50656 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brazil increases oil production at Buzios field, intensifying risk of global market oversupplyNovember 6, 05:41 PM • 3014 views
Polish President spoke of “lack of gratitude to Poles” from UkraineNovember 6, 06:16 PM • 8674 views
Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defense Council to prepare decisions against individuals with Ukrainian citizenship who chose RussiaNovember 6, 06:35 PM • 6636 views
Zelenskyy awarded soldiers for evacuating a fighter who was surrounded by the enemy for 33 daysNovember 6, 07:27 PM • 3242 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to removal of Ukrainian flag from Czech Parliament09:46 PM • 2742 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 47115 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 28590 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 35677 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 36991 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 58585 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
António Guterres
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Gaza Strip
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 29406 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 30346 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 32168 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 48241 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 52178 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Instagram

In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Near the Scottish city of Perth, archaeologists have unearthed an Iron Age settlement with an unknown underground chamber. Similar structures, whose purpose is still unclear, have previously been found in various parts of the country.

In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanation

In Scotland, near the city of Perth, archaeologists have unearthed an Iron Age settlement that existed more than two thousand years ago. They found a peculiar underground chamber there – similar mysterious structures have been previously discovered in various parts of the country, but their purpose remains unknown. This is reported by the publication Guard Archaeology, according to UNN.

Details

The settlement, known as Broxy Kennels Fort, was first recorded in the 1960s through aerial photography. It was located on a hill where a local tribe once lived. Later, people abandoned this place, and the land was plowed for fields, which led to the loss of some artifacts.

The excavations were carried out by GUARD Archaeology in 2022 as part of the £118 million Cross Tay Link Road project, which involved the construction of a new three-span bridge over the River Tay and six kilometers of new road by BAM Nuttall Ltd.

- the post states.

In addition to common finds, such as pottery fragments and traces of iron processing, archaeologists discovered another underground "souterrain" - an irregularly shaped chamber with an unknown purpose.

More than 200 similar stone structures have already been found in Scotland, but their functional purpose still remains a mystery.

Some archaeological objects found inside the fort may be the remains of roundhouses

- said GUARD project manager Kenny Green, who led the excavations.

In the underground chamber, about 9 meters long, up to 4 meters wide, and more than a meter deep, archaeologists found cereal grains, but their quantity was too small to consider the room a granary. Chemical studies also failed to provide an answer as to what exactly it was used for.

As for the settlement itself, according to archaeologists' estimates, it emerged approximately between 550 and 400 BC - at a time when the Roman Republic was just forming. Around 400 BC, an underground souterrain was dug here, its walls and floor lined with stones.

Around 300 BC, the ditches and the underground chamber gradually filled up and fell into disrepair, although the settlement itself continued to exist. Radiocarbon analysis showed that people lived in this place until the end of the 1st century AD - that is, until the arrival of Roman legions in the region. The reasons for the disappearance of the settlement remain unknown: perhaps its inhabitants left the hill due to social changes or due to the Roman invasion.

Recall

In the Saqqara necropolis, the tomb of Prince Woser-If-Re with pink doors that cannot be opened has been discovered. Archaeologists found statues and chairs belonging to the prince, as well as a second entrance with the cartouche of King Neferirkare.

1563 painting found in German supermarket03.11.25, 02:59 • 5003 views

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World
Scotland
Rome