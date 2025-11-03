1563 painting found in German supermarket

A forgotten Renaissance fresco has been discovered on the wooden ceiling of a former German supermarket. It will soon become part of the interior of a new cafe. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The owner of the premises is Ernst-Joachim Petersen. Previously, the building was rented by a bakery to open a cafe there.

During renovation work, after the suspended ceiling was dismantled, a fresco dated 1563 was rediscovered, which was known but long forgotten after the store's renovation in the 1970s. At that time, there were many more wall and ceiling paintings, but unfortunately, many of them were destroyed. - writes DW.

The ceiling of the former supermarket depicts traditional Christian virtues - Faith, Hope, and Love, surrounded by Courage, Temperance, Justice, Prudence, and Patience.

It is noted that it has now been decided to preserve this restored Renaissance monument and make it accessible to visitors.

Experts emphasize the significant artistic value of this work. During the restoration work, which will last approximately two months, specialists found an inscription with the date of creation and the author's initials - "AK", whose identity currently remains unknown.

Recall

In the Saqqara necropolis, a tomb of Prince Woser-If-Re with pink doors that cannot be opened was discovered. Archaeologists found statues and chairs belonging to the prince, as well as a second entrance with the cartouche of King Neferirkare.

Tutankhamun's tomb is in danger of collapse: archaeologists have discovered cracks that could destroy the 3,300-year-old burial site