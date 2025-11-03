1563 painting found in German supermarket

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
12:16 AM • 3672 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 13686 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 23562 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
November 2, 01:45 PM • 27818 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 42209 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 47267 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 53102 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 76576 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 85115 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 111606 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
EU Commissioner calls US absence at COP30 a "watershed moment" for climate policyNovember 2, 04:25 PM • 3844 views
Berlin closes largest shelter for Ukrainian refugees at former Tegel AirportNovember 2, 04:38 PM • 4586 views
The Grand Egyptian Museum, decades in the making, opened with a grand spectaclePhotoNovember 2, 04:52 PM • 4988 views
Boat with "Wagner" flag spotted on Narva River, Estonia demands explanations from RussiaVideoNovember 2, 05:31 PM • 4066 views
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine: Russians launched MiG-31K Kinzhal carriers into the sky09:40 PM • 7892 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 42216 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 47269 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 111607 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 101266 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 108622 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Benjamin Netanyahu
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Sumy Oblast
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 14065 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 35019 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 85117 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 108621 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 60282 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Lancet (loitering munition)

1563 painting found in German supermarket

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

A 1563 painting depicting Christian virtues has been found on the wooden ceiling of a former German supermarket. This Renaissance artifact, dated 1563, will be preserved and become part of the interior of a new cafe.

1563 painting found in German supermarket

A forgotten Renaissance fresco has been discovered on the wooden ceiling of a former German supermarket. It will soon become part of the interior of a new cafe. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The owner of the premises is Ernst-Joachim Petersen. Previously, the building was rented by a bakery to open a cafe there. 

During renovation work, after the suspended ceiling was dismantled, a fresco dated 1563 was rediscovered, which was known but long forgotten after the store's renovation in the 1970s. At that time, there were many more wall and ceiling paintings, but unfortunately, many of them were destroyed.

- writes DW.

The ceiling of the former supermarket depicts traditional Christian virtues - Faith, Hope, and Love, surrounded by Courage, Temperance, Justice, Prudence, and Patience.

It is noted that it has now been decided to preserve this restored Renaissance monument and make it accessible to visitors.

Experts emphasize the significant artistic value of this work. During the restoration work, which will last approximately two months, specialists found an inscription with the date of creation and the author's initials - "AK", whose identity currently remains unknown.

Recall

In the Saqqara necropolis, a tomb of Prince Woser-If-Re with pink doors that cannot be opened was discovered. Archaeologists found statues and chairs belonging to the prince, as well as a second entrance with the cartouche of King Neferirkare.

Tutankhamun's tomb is in danger of collapse: archaeologists have discovered cracks that could destroy the 3,300-year-old burial site21.10.25, 13:17 • 3068 views

Vita Zelenetska

CultureNews of the World