Italy suspends extradition of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines - media

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14874 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28668 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24680 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25081 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22562 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18327 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17528 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33348 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33388 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13813 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
68%
754mm
Popular news
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36683 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 21439 views
Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National PoliceOctober 15, 09:06 AM • 15371 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18063 views
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg11:46 AM • 7238 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18143 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36761 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33348 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 33389 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 58883 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 2096 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 60842 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 39866 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 41946 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48951 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
Film
T-90

Italy suspends extradition of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

The Court of Cassation in Rome has suspended the extradition of 49-year-old Serhiy K. to Germany, sending the case back for a new hearing. In Poland, a decision is awaited regarding the extradition of another Ukrainian, Volodymyr Z., suspected of involvement in the gas pipeline explosions.

Italy suspends extradition of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines - media

A court in Italy has suspended the extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The decision to suspend the extradition of the Ukrainian was made by the Court of Cassation in Rome. The case of 49-year-old Serhiy K. has been sent for a new review. The German agency dpa calls the court's decision "unexpected."

On Friday, a Polish court is to decide whether to extradite another Ukrainian suspected of blowing up gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea to Germany. Earlier, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that this would not be in the interest of the Polish government.

Hungarian Foreign Minister accuses Tusk of "protecting terrorists" over his statements on Nord Stream09.10.25, 07:33 • 3951 view

Context

In Poland, Ukrainian Volodymyr Z., suspected by Germany of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, has been detained.

He was interrogated at the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the German justice system.

The German Federal Court is seeking the extradition of a Ukrainian arrested in Poland, who is believed to be a member of a group of saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. Investigators claim that he carried out underwater work to install explosives.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court remanded the Ukrainian in custody.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Nord Stream
Rome
Warsaw
Italy
Germany
Donald Tusk
Poland