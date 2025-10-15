Italy suspends extradition of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines - media

A court in Italy has suspended the extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, UNN reports with reference to DW.

Details

The decision to suspend the extradition of the Ukrainian was made by the Court of Cassation in Rome. The case of 49-year-old Serhiy K. has been sent for a new review. The German agency dpa calls the court's decision "unexpected."

On Friday, a Polish court is to decide whether to extradite another Ukrainian suspected of blowing up gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea to Germany. Earlier, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that this would not be in the interest of the Polish government.

Hungarian Foreign Minister accuses Tusk of "protecting terrorists" over his statements on Nord Stream

Context

In Poland, Ukrainian Volodymyr Z., suspected by Germany of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, has been detained.

He was interrogated at the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the German justice system.

The German Federal Court is seeking the extradition of a Ukrainian arrested in Poland, who is believed to be a member of a group of saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. Investigators claim that he carried out underwater work to install explosives.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court remanded the Ukrainian in custody.