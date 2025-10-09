Hungarian Foreign Minister accuses Tusk of "protecting terrorists" over his statements on Nord Stream

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk of "defending terrorists" over his statements regarding the blowing up of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines. This is reported by UNN with reference to Szijjártó's publication on social network X.

Details

The dispute arose after Tusk, commenting on the explosions on the gas pipelines that occurred in September 2022, noted that the main problem with Nord Stream 2 was not its blowing up, but the very fact of its construction.

According to Donald Tusk, blowing up the gas pipeline is acceptable. This is shocking, as it makes one wonder what else can be blown up and considered justified or even commendable. One thing is clear: we do not want a Europe where prime ministers defend terrorists. - the post says.

Tusk's comment came against the backdrop of the detention in Poland of Ukrainian Volodymyr Zhuravliov. Germany issued an arrest warrant for him in June 2024 in the case of the Nord Stream explosions.

The 49-year-old Ukrainian claims he had nothing to do with the attack.

Context

In Poland, a Ukrainian, Volodymyr Z., suspected by Germany of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, has been detained.

He was interrogated at the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw. He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought by the German justice system.

The German Federal Court is seeking the extradition of the Ukrainian arrested in Poland, who is considered a member of the sabotage group that blew up Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea. Investigators claim that he carried out underwater work to install explosives.

On October 1, the Warsaw District Court remanded the Ukrainian in custody.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the extradition of the Ukrainian suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions is not in Poland's interests.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar stated that Ukraine will not interfere in the case of Volodymyr Z., whom Germany accuses of blowing up Nord Stream. The final decision will be made by the Polish court, but Ukraine will defend the interests of its citizen.