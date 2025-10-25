Karate Day and World Opera Day: what else is celebrated on October 25

Today, October 25, marks Karate Day and World Opera Day, which unites professionals, artists, and fans of this art, UNN writes.

Karate Day

World Karate Day is celebrated annually on October 25. The holiday was created in honor of the historical event in 1936 in Naha, Okinawa, when the martial art officially received the name "karate." It was then that a meeting of leading masters, organized by the Ryukyu Shimpo newspaper, took place in the Showa Kaikan hall.

Although October 7 is also significant for the karate community - in 2012, the World Karate Federation (WKF) launched the "K Day" movement to popularize this sport. But the traditional date of celebration remains October 25. The holiday is intended to honor the traditions of karate, its spiritual foundation, and the masters who passed this art on to the world.

Officially, this day was approved in 2005 at a meeting of the Okinawa World Karate (OKW) with the participation of Naha Governor Keiichi Inamine and Okinawa Assembly Secretary Seizen Hokama.

International Artist Day and Birthday of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine

On October 25, the world celebrates International Artist Day - a holiday for those who, with the help of paints and forms, change our vision of the world. The date was chosen not by chance - on this day, Pablo Picasso, a symbol of creative freedom and innovation, was born.

The holiday was initiated in 2004 by Canadian artist Chris McClure to honor the role of artists in society and support the right to self-expression.

In Ukraine, this day also marks the anniversary of the creation of the National Union of Artists, founded on October 25, 1938. This is an opportunity to thank artists for their work and be inspired by the power of art.

World Opera Day

On October 25, the world celebrates World Opera Day - a holiday that unites professionals, artists, and fans of this art. It was initiated by three leading organizations: Opera America, Opera Latinoamérica, and Opera Europa.

The date was chosen for a reason: on October 25, two geniuses were born - Georges Bizet, the author of "Carmen," and Johann Strauss, known for his operettas. Their music still inspires listeners in different countries, because opera enriches the mind and soul, opening new facets of human feelings and creativity.

World Pasta Day

On October 25, the world celebrates World Pasta Day - a dish loved in all countries. The holiday was established in 1995 at the Rome Congress of Pasta Manufacturers.

The history of pasta goes back millennia: its images were found in Egyptian pyramids, and, according to legend, Marco Polo brought pasta to Italy from China. In the 16th-17th centuries, with the advent of mechanical devices, pasta became available to everyone, and from the 20th century - a mass product.

Today, there are up to 600 types of pasta in the world, made from durum wheat, as well as from rice or corn flour for those who avoid gluten. In Ukraine, galushky, noodles, and dumplings are considered analogues of Italian pasta.

International Women's Day for Peace

On October 25, the world celebrates International Women's Day for Peace, which was established in 1980 at the initiative of the Women's International Democratic Federation within the framework of the Week of Action for Disarmament.

The holiday originates from the activities of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), created by European pacifists in 1945. Its goal is to protest against the arms race and support the ideas of peace.

Today, during the war, the participation of Ukrainian women in the defense of the country, humanitarian initiatives, and peacekeeping processes is of particular importance. The Center for Gender Culture wishes Ukraine strength, resilience, and peace.

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Marcian and Martyrius

On October 25, believers honor the memory of the holy martyrs Marcian and Martyrius.

After the death of Emperor Constantine the Great, the Roman Empire was divided among his sons. Constantius, who ruled the eastern part, became a supporter of Arianism - a doctrine that denied the divine essence of Jesus Christ. During this period, persecutions began against those who remained faithful to the Nicene Creed.

Saints Marcian and Martyrius served under Patriarch Paul the Confessor of Constantinople, known for his devotion to Orthodoxy. When the Arians forcibly removed Saint Paul and sent him into exile, Marcian and Martyrius did not betray their convictions. They courageously supported the Orthodox.

