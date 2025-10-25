Karate Day and World Opera Day: what else is celebrated on October 25

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 20222 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 37169 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 29324 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 33531 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 28696 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 45556 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 26600 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20336 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28499 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 79364 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
5.4m/s
88%
737mm
Popular news
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhotoOctober 24, 08:05 PM • 13869 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - mediaOctober 24, 08:21 PM • 15550 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statementOctober 24, 10:33 PM • 15173 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - Bloomberg12:04 AM • 4958 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known01:06 AM • 11329 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 24015 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 45556 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 39877 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 39943 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 79364 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 15977 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 19274 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 31396 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 54491 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 37725 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating

Karate Day and World Opera Day: what else is celebrated on October 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

October 25 marks Karate Day, World Opera Day, International Artist Day, World Pasta Day, and International Women's Day for Peace and Disarmament. On this day, the memory of the holy martyrs Marcian and Martyrius is also honored.

Karate Day and World Opera Day: what else is celebrated on October 25

Today, October 25, marks Karate Day and World Opera Day, which unites professionals, artists, and fans of this art, UNN writes.

Karate Day

World Karate Day is celebrated annually on October 25. The holiday was created in honor of the historical event in 1936 in Naha, Okinawa, when the martial art officially received the name "karate." It was then that a meeting of leading masters, organized by the Ryukyu Shimpo newspaper, took place in the Showa Kaikan hall.

Although October 7 is also significant for the karate community - in 2012, the World Karate Federation (WKF) launched the "K Day" movement to popularize this sport. But the traditional date of celebration remains October 25. The holiday is intended to honor the traditions of karate, its spiritual foundation, and the masters who passed this art on to the world.

Officially, this day was approved in 2005 at a meeting of the Okinawa World Karate (OKW) with the participation of Naha Governor Keiichi Inamine and Okinawa Assembly Secretary Seizen Hokama.

Ukrainians triumph at the Polish Open 2025: junior national karate team debuts under the aegis of Vasyl Kostyuk16.10.25, 15:44 • 10210 views

International Artist Day and Birthday of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine

On October 25, the world celebrates International Artist Day - a holiday for those who, with the help of paints and forms, change our vision of the world. The date was chosen not by chance - on this day, Pablo Picasso, a symbol of creative freedom and innovation, was born.

The holiday was initiated in 2004 by Canadian artist Chris McClure to honor the role of artists in society and support the right to self-expression.

In Ukraine, this day also marks the anniversary of the creation of the National Union of Artists, founded on October 25, 1938. This is an opportunity to thank artists for their work and be inspired by the power of art.

World Opera Day

On October 25, the world celebrates World Opera Day - a holiday that unites professionals, artists, and fans of this art. It was initiated by three leading organizations: Opera America, Opera Latinoamérica, and Opera Europa.

The date was chosen for a reason: on October 25, two geniuses were born - Georges Bizet, the author of "Carmen," and Johann Strauss, known for his operettas. Their music still inspires listeners in different countries, because opera enriches the mind and soul, opening new facets of human feelings and creativity.

World Pasta Day

On October 25, the world celebrates World Pasta Day - a dish loved in all countries. The holiday was established in 1995 at the Rome Congress of Pasta Manufacturers.

The history of pasta goes back millennia: its images were found in Egyptian pyramids, and, according to legend, Marco Polo brought pasta to Italy from China. In the 16th-17th centuries, with the advent of mechanical devices, pasta became available to everyone, and from the 20th century - a mass product.

Today, there are up to 600 types of pasta in the world, made from durum wheat, as well as from rice or corn flour for those who avoid gluten. In Ukraine, galushky, noodles, and dumplings are considered analogues of Italian pasta.

Secrets of Perfect Dumplings: From Semolina to Pumpkin Recipes27.06.25, 17:08 • 4409 views

International Women's Day for Peace

On October 25, the world celebrates International Women's Day for Peace, which was established in 1980 at the initiative of the Women's International Democratic Federation within the framework of the Week of Action for Disarmament.

The holiday originates from the activities of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), created by European pacifists in 1945. Its goal is to protest against the arms race and support the ideas of peace.

Today, during the war, the participation of Ukrainian women in the defense of the country, humanitarian initiatives, and peacekeeping processes is of particular importance. The Center for Gender Culture wishes Ukraine strength, resilience, and peace.

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Marcian and Martyrius

On October 25, believers honor the memory of the holy martyrs Marcian and Martyrius.

After the death of Emperor Constantine the Great, the Roman Empire was divided among his sons. Constantius, who ruled the eastern part, became a supporter of Arianism - a doctrine that denied the divine essence of Jesus Christ. During this period, persecutions began against those who remained faithful to the Nicene Creed.

Saints Marcian and Martyrius served under Patriarch Paul the Confessor of Constantinople, known for his devotion to Orthodoxy. When the Arians forcibly removed Saint Paul and sent him into exile, Marcian and Martyrius did not betray their convictions. They courageously supported the Orthodox.

First time in 500 years: King of Great Britain prayed with the Pope24.10.25, 01:32 • 3154 views

Alona Utkina

Society
Rome
Italy
China