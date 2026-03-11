$43.900.1750.710.17
Pope dismisses bishop over accusations of embezzling church funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

Bishop Emanuel Shaleta is accused of money laundering and misappropriating cathedral funds. He was detained at the airport while attempting to flee the United States.

Pope dismisses bishop over accusations of embezzling church funds

Pope Leo XIV has officially accepted the resignation of Bishop Emanuel Shaleta of the Chaldean Catholic community of San Diego. The 69-year-old clergyman is accused of embezzling $270,000 from the funds of St. Peter's Cathedral in El Cajon. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

It was previously reported that Shaleta was arrested at San Diego International Airport while attempting to leave the country, after which he was charged with 16 counts, including money laundering.

The bishop provided completely unsubstantiated stories about where the money went. The hearing took place after his arrest at the airport when he was trying to leave the country.

– said prosecutor Joel Madero.

The investigation began after an appeal from church representatives who provided documents about the systematic disappearance of funds. According to the prosecutor's office, the charges relate to monthly rental payments for the church hall that did not reach the community's accounts.

Pope Leo made an emotional appeal to the world regarding the situation in the East01.03.26, 18:12 • 11012 views

The judge set bail at $125,000 and confiscated the bishop's passport, as law enforcement sees a high risk of him fleeing the United States.

Vatican's reaction and personnel changes

The Vatican announced the decision on the resignation only this week, although the Pope actually approved it back in February.

The delay is explained by the Holy See's unwillingness to interfere in the active phase of the police investigation. Simultaneously with this case, the patriarch of the universal Chaldean Catholic Church, Cardinal Louis Sako, announced his departure, but there is currently no official confirmation of a connection between these two resignations.

Pope Forbids Priests from Using Artificial Intelligence for Sermon Preparation26.02.26, 00:23 • 5470 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
Pope Leo XIV
Associated Press
San Diego
United States
Vatican City