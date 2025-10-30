$42.080.01
The invaders are trying to connect the coastal line of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with a "water route": for now, without occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1898 views

Russian officials are seeking to connect the coastal territories of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions with a "single water route." According to Russia's plan, this "route" will cover Mariupol, Prymorsk, Henichesk, but for now, without occupied Crimea.

The invaders are trying to connect the coastal line of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with a "water route": for now, without occupied Crimea

Officials appointed by the Russian Federation in the coastal areas of Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, which are temporarily uncontrolled by Ukraine, are attempting to connect them with a "single water route." This refers to cities such as Mariupol, Prymorsk, Henichesk, but without occupied Crimea. UNN reports this with reference to the Telegram channel of the Mariupol City Council.

Details

The Russian Federation announced that it would try to connect the captured territories of Ukraine with a "single water route," according to the Unified Institute of Spatial Planning of Russia.

The invaders announced the creation of a "single water route that will cover the coastal territories of the 'DPR,' Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions." With this project, the occupiers plan to connect Novoazovsk, Mariupol, Berdiansk, Prymorsk, and Henichesk.

The occupiers claim that the route will enhance the "potential for the development of internal, interregional, and international transportation" and will develop tourism.

The route of this project to occupied Crimea is also being considered by the Russian side, but the occupiers are only ready to reach the peninsula "in the future."

Recall

In occupied Sevastopol, a floating crane overturned, killing two people and injuring more than 20.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Genichesk
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Berdiansk
Mariupol