Russian police conducted a “patriotic quiz” in schools of the occupied Kherson region - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied Genichesk, Kherson region, police officers of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation conducted a propaganda quiz for schoolchildren "Russia is my homeland." This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin authorities in the TOT of Kherson region systematically take measures to militarize Ukrainian children according to Russian standards and narratives. Another "patriotic" quiz "Russia is my homeland" was held by the police of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for students of Genichesk.

In addition to brainwashing children with Putin's propaganda, the investigators are fulfilling another task set by Moscow. This is to identify unreliable families with pro-Ukrainian views through their children, - the statement said.

In addition to police officers, the occupiers also involve teachers in such filtering activities. To this end, on the eve of the new school year, teachers who collaborated with the enemy underwent special training to identify children who "potentially support Ukraine.

