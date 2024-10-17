In the TOT of Kherson region, occupants convicted a local resident for “participation in the Crimean Tatar battalion”
In the occupied Kherson region, a Russian court sentenced 58-year-old Khalil Kurtamet to 8 years in prison for “participation in the Crimean Tatar battalion”. He was accused of providing hotels for members of the battalion in 2015.
Writes UNN with reference to Krym.Realii.
Khalil Kurtamet was a businessman and owned the Ai-Petri hotel on Arabat Spit. According to the Russian investigation, in 2015, the man allegedly provided his own hotels in the Genichesk district for the battalion members to stay.
Kurtamet's son, Appaz, is also in Russian custody.
He was sentenced to 7 years in prison for lending 500 hryvnias to an acquaintance who serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
