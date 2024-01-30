The M-17 highway is under not absolute but under fire control of the Defense Forces - Humeniuk

The defense forces are working to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the Russian occupiers to bring their reserves to the Kherson direction. Ukrainian troops maintain fire control over the M-17 highway through Armyansk, although not absolute. This was reported to UNN by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk.

When asked whether the Russians have a comfortable opportunity to bring reserves to the Kherson direction, Humeniuk replied: "Definitely, we do not create comfortable opportunities for the occupiers, on the contrary, we are working to make them as uncomfortable as possible.

She said that the military hub that the Russians have created on the Crimean peninsula is really their reserve, a reserve that allows them to feed and replenish ammunition, equipment and personnel.

But the ways in which they can do this have been transformed, unfortunately for them. What could be interpreted as logistics routes have been damaged to the maximum extent possible under the conditions we are in. I mean the Chongar and Henichesk bridges and those routes that cannot be used in full. I also mean the fire control we are trying to establish on the M-17 highway - said Humeniuk.

She noted that the control is not absolute, as the route is also used for civilian cargo.

Addendum

Humeniuk previously reported that there is some activity in the Crimean direction, where teams are being formed to reinforce Russian units on the left bank of the Kherson region, which, after heavy losses, need to replenish manpower and equipment

