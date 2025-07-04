$41.720.09
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Dmitry Rogozin's "Barsiks" destroyed: HUR reveals details of Chevrolet Aveo explosion in occupied Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 779 views

On the outskirts of Strilkove, Kherson region, a Chevrolet Aveo exploded, carrying three UAV operators from the Russian center "Bars-Sarmat". All three occupiers, including the group leader, were eliminated.

Dmitry Rogozin's "Barsiks" destroyed: HUR reveals details of Chevrolet Aveo explosion in occupied Kherson region

Today, on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied settlement of Strilkove, Kherson region, a Chevrolet Aveo exploded — inside the car were three invaders, UAV operators of the so-called special purpose center for unmanned systems of the Russian occupation army "bars-sarmat". This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, according to UNN.

All three invaders, including the senior member of the enemy group, who posed a threat to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine and terrorized the civilian population of Kherson region, went to Iosif Kobzon's concert.

- the message says.

According to intelligence, the so-called "bars-sarmat" center was formed in 2024 in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. It specializes in testing and combat use of new robotic and electronic systems, including UAVs, robotic complexes, electronic intelligence and warfare systems, as well as control and communication means.

The Main Intelligence Directorate caused a rumble in Bryansk: intelligence drones attacked missile fuel storage depots26.06.25, 21:12 • 10258 views

The so-called commander of this unit is the former head of "Roscosmos" Dmitry Rogozin.

The structure of the Russian center "bars-sarmat" includes several detachments. The liquidated group was part of the "bars-1" group, which is stationed in occupied Henichesk. The leader of "bars-1" with the call sign "Korsar" is in the illustrative photo next to Rogozin.

The GUR also reminded that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

"Rumbler" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region paralyzed enemy logistics: DIU showed footage01.07.25, 13:45 • 2548 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Genichesk
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Chevrolet Aveo
