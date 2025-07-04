Dmitry Rogozin's "Barsiks" destroyed: HUR reveals details of Chevrolet Aveo explosion in occupied Kherson region

Today, on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied settlement of Strilkove, Kherson region, a Chevrolet Aveo exploded — inside the car were three invaders, UAV operators of the so-called special purpose center for unmanned systems of the Russian occupation army "bars-sarmat". This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, according to UNN.

All three invaders, including the senior member of the enemy group, who posed a threat to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine and terrorized the civilian population of Kherson region, went to Iosif Kobzon's concert. - the message says.

According to intelligence, the so-called "bars-sarmat" center was formed in 2024 in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. It specializes in testing and combat use of new robotic and electronic systems, including UAVs, robotic complexes, electronic intelligence and warfare systems, as well as control and communication means.

The so-called commander of this unit is the former head of "Roscosmos" Dmitry Rogozin.

The structure of the Russian center "bars-sarmat" includes several detachments. The liquidated group was part of the "bars-1" group, which is stationed in occupied Henichesk. The leader of "bars-1" with the call sign "Korsar" is in the illustrative photo next to Rogozin.

The GUR also reminded that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people.

