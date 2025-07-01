"Rumbler" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region paralyzed enemy logistics: DIU showed footage

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a "paralysis of enemy logistics" after a "rumble" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region twice in less than a week, writes UNN.

Details

"Another successful operation of the resistance movement against the Russian invaders in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - on June 26, 2025, as a result of an explosion, a railway track was destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. Movement on the section, which the Russian invaders actively used for logistics, was paralyzed for more than a week," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

According to intelligence, "on July 1, 2025, the Muscovites restored the sleepers and rails, launched a military freight train, but another railway rumble occurred - the enemy locomotive was disabled; one of the key logistics branches of the occupation army in Zaporizhzhia region is again blocked."

