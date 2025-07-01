"Rumbler" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region paralyzed enemy logistics: DIU showed footage
Kyiv • UNN
The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the destruction of the railway track in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region on June 26, 2025, which paralyzed logistics for a week. After restoration on July 1, 2025, an enemy locomotive was again put out of action, blocking the occupiers' key logistics branch.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a "paralysis of enemy logistics" after a "rumble" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region twice in less than a week, writes UNN.
Details
"Another successful operation of the resistance movement against the Russian invaders in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - on June 26, 2025, as a result of an explosion, a railway track was destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. Movement on the section, which the Russian invaders actively used for logistics, was paralyzed for more than a week," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.
According to intelligence, "on July 1, 2025, the Muscovites restored the sleepers and rails, launched a military freight train, but another railway rumble occurred - the enemy locomotive was disabled; one of the key logistics branches of the occupation army in Zaporizhzhia region is again blocked."
