"Rumbler" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region paralyzed enemy logistics: DIU showed footage

$41.780.14
48.990.20
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM • 3413 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 8048 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
08:13 AM • 23058 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 78340 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 88652 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 51212 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 111594 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
June 30, 12:58 PM • 175335 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
June 30, 12:57 PM • 79531 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
June 30, 10:13 AM • 77979 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 48532 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolutionJuly 1, 03:06 AM • 82760 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 46721 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 42690 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed08:02 AM • 10960 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
11:25 AM • 3432 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 78360 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 88667 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 105682 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 115765 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 1804 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 3745 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 43473 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 115698 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 117227 views
"Rumbler" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region paralyzed enemy logistics: DIU showed footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the destruction of the railway track in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region on June 26, 2025, which paralyzed logistics for a week. After restoration on July 1, 2025, an enemy locomotive was again put out of action, blocking the occupiers' key logistics branch.

"Rumbler" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region paralyzed enemy logistics: DIU showed footage

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a "paralysis of enemy logistics" after a "rumble" on the railway in Zaporizhzhia region twice in less than a week, writes UNN.

Details

"Another successful operation of the resistance movement against the Russian invaders in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine - on June 26, 2025, as a result of an explosion, a railway track was destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. Movement on the section, which the Russian invaders actively used for logistics, was paralyzed for more than a week," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

According to intelligence, "on July 1, 2025, the Muscovites restored the sleepers and rails, launched a military freight train, but another railway rumble occurred - the enemy locomotive was disabled; one of the key logistics branches of the occupation army in Zaporizhzhia region is again blocked."

A Serious and Significant Target for the Defense Forces: the DIU Commented on Russia's Construction of a Railway to Crimea21.03.24, 21:15 • 24394 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
