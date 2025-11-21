In Henichesk, the occupation authorities have obliged entrepreneurs to install the ID MAX system – a service with facial recognition technology connected to Russian state databases. Under the pretext of "age verification," a comprehensive system for tracking people, their purchases, movements, and circle of contacts is effectively being launched. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

It is noted that Russia is moving to a new stage of control over residents of temporarily occupied territories — digital.

In Henichesk, the occupation administration has obliged local businesses to implement the ID MAX system — a facial recognition service integrated with Russian state registries. Under the guise of "age verification," a full-fledged mechanism for tracking people, their purchases, movements, and social connections is being launched. - writes the CNS.

According to the occupation "Administration of the Henichesk Municipal District," entrepreneurs must install this service by December 22.

Formally, the document is presented as a "recommendation," but the CNS analyzed the regulatory framework of the Russian Federation and established: the decision directly relies on Federal Law No. 156-FZ, which obliges the implementation of digital identification in all regions controlled by Moscow.

That is, it is not about "voluntary business choice," but about a forced transition to the Russian model of digital surveillance, where any entrepreneur becomes a technical link in the state surveillance system. - reports the Center for National Resistance.

CNS analysts emphasize: ID MAX is not an "age control" tool, as the occupation authorities try to present it. It is a service fully integrated into Russian digital platforms - ESIA, "Gosklyuch," federal personal data registries, and the digital passport system.

Each face scan creates a unique record in the state database, automatically linking the person to the transaction, location, and time. Thus, each cash register turns into a biometric data collection point, and each resident into an object of digital tracking. - the post says.

The functionality of ID MAX allows occupation structures to record people's routes, the frequency of their purchases, locations, and circle of contacts. This creates dangerous preconditions for further mobilization, control over movements, and selective pressure on families. In fact, residents of Henichesk find themselves in a situation where even a trip to the store means transferring biometrics and updating their digital dossier in the databases of Russian special services.

It was previously reported that the Russian authorities began implementing the "national messenger" MAX, transferring St. Petersburg city services to this platform. Governor Alexander Beglov stated that this would speed up the processing of citizens' appeals.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians force residents to install the Max messenger. The application collects user data and transmits it to Russian special services.

