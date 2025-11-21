occupiers launch ID MAX system for total surveillance in temporarily occupied territories

$42.090.00
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
09:45 PM • 3188 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
08:30 PM • 9948 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
05:57 PM • 20309 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 40238 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 35704 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 53256 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 61388 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 63819 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 27207 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Schedules are not working: Ukrenergo announced emergency power outages in most regions due to the consequences of Russian attacksNovember 20, 01:28 PM • 11199 views
Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and detailsVideoNovember 20, 01:30 PM • 17864 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 28442 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 38564 views
After the shelling of Ternopil, Putin's Patriarch Kirill stated that Russia does not violate the commandment "Thou shalt not kill" in the war05:33 PM • 9760 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 38606 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 53257 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 61389 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 63820 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 63768 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 28477 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 42639 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 64953 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 61574 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 62362 views
occupiers launch ID MAX system for total surveillance in temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The occupation authorities in Henichesk have obliged entrepreneurs to install the ID MAX system, which is connected to Russian state databases. This facial recognition system allows tracking people, their purchases, and movements.

occupiers launch ID MAX system for total surveillance in temporarily occupied territories

In Henichesk, the occupation authorities have obliged entrepreneurs to install the ID MAX system – a service with facial recognition technology connected to Russian state databases. Under the pretext of "age verification," a comprehensive system for tracking people, their purchases, movements, and circle of contacts is effectively being launched. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia is moving to a new stage of control over residents of temporarily occupied territories — digital.

In Henichesk, the occupation administration has obliged local businesses to implement the ID MAX system — a facial recognition service integrated with Russian state registries. Under the guise of "age verification," a full-fledged mechanism for tracking people, their purchases, movements, and social connections is being launched.

- writes the CNS.

According to the occupation "Administration of the Henichesk Municipal District," entrepreneurs must install this service by December 22.

Formally, the document is presented as a "recommendation," but the CNS analyzed the regulatory framework of the Russian Federation and established: the decision directly relies on Federal Law No. 156-FZ, which obliges the implementation of digital identification in all regions controlled by Moscow.

That is, it is not about "voluntary business choice," but about a forced transition to the Russian model of digital surveillance, where any entrepreneur becomes a technical link in the state surveillance system.

- reports the Center for National Resistance.

CNS analysts emphasize: ID MAX is not an "age control" tool, as the occupation authorities try to present it. It is a service fully integrated into Russian digital platforms - ESIA, "Gosklyuch," federal personal data registries, and the digital passport system.

Each face scan creates a unique record in the state database, automatically linking the person to the transaction, location, and time. Thus, each cash register turns into a biometric data collection point, and each resident into an object of digital tracking.

- the post says.

The functionality of ID MAX allows occupation structures to record people's routes, the frequency of their purchases, locations, and circle of contacts. This creates dangerous preconditions for further mobilization, control over movements, and selective pressure on families. In fact, residents of Henichesk find themselves in a situation where even a trip to the store means transferring biometrics and updating their digital dossier in the databases of Russian special services.

Recall

It was previously reported that the Russian authorities began implementing the "national messenger" MAX, transferring St. Petersburg city services to this platform. Governor Alexander Beglov stated that this would speed up the processing of citizens' appeals.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians force residents to install the Max messenger. The application collects user data and transmits it to Russian special services.

Russia launches Orthodox messenger "Zosima" with access to all personal data26.09.25, 01:27 • 3676 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Russian propaganda
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Genichesk
Ukraine