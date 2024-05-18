In the occupied territories of the Kherson region, the occupiers create stands in schools in honor of the russian rosgvarde, ignoring their repression of civilians. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of the left bank of the Kherson region, the enemy presents its version of history by creating stands in schools dedicated to the rosgvardia police.

The most shocking exhibits appeared in the Genichesk orphanage, where children deprived of their parents by the actions of russian militants are forced to listen to stories about the heroism of the russian Guard.

