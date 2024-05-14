On the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, russians are conducting lessons on denunciation among local teenagers. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Children are taught to identify "extremists" and "terrorists" and to report them to the occupiers. During the lessons, children are also shown propaganda videos and lectured about "Nazis" in Ukraine - explained in the Resistance.

It is noted that in this way, the occupiers want to identify disloyal people among parents using children.

The National Resistance Center adds that children are being told that loving their homeland is a sign of extremism, thus intimidating them and trying to marginalize everything Ukrainian.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine , russian troops used Ukrainian children for propaganda activities on the occasion of May 9, forcing them to participate in "victory parades" and write letters to enemy soldiers under the dictation of russian teachers.

