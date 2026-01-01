Russia decoded data from a downed drone that allegedly targeted Putin's residence: data promised to be handed over to the US

Russia stated on Thursday that it had retrieved and decrypted a file from a Ukrainian drone shot down earlier this week, which, it claims, indicates that the target was allegedly the residence of the Russian dictator, and that it would provide the relevant information to the United States, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

On Monday, Moscow accused Kyiv of allegedly attempting to strike the residence of President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region of northern Russia with a 91 long-range attack drone. Russia stated that it would review its negotiating position during talks with the United States on ending the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine and Western countries dispute Russia's version of the alleged strike attempt.

In a statement published on Telegram on Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said: "Decryption of the route data showed that the ultimate target of the Ukrainian drone strike on December 29, 2025, was an object in the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod region."

"These materials will be handed over to the American side through established channels," the ministry added.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that American national security officials had determined that Ukraine did not carry out drone strikes on Putin or one of his residences.

US President Donald Trump initially expressed sympathy for Russia's accusation, telling reporters on Monday that Putin had informed him of the incident and that he was "very angry" about it.

By Wednesday, Trump appeared more skeptical, sharing on social media a New York Post editorial accusing Russia of obstructing peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine denies committing such an attack and calls the accusation part of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at driving a wedge between Kyiv and Washington after Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the weekend.

Russia's 'drone debris' cannot be considered proof of an 'attack' on Putin's residence: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained why