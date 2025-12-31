Russia's 'drone debris' cannot be considered proof of an 'attack' on Putin's residence: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained why

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 2210 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 4758 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 10890 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 15267 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 16697 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 15731 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 14680 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13747 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15080 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 28702 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.9m/s
83%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 12832 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 11883 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 10417 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 8258 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 9622 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 58738 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 60886 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 55057 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 82723 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 79366 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Donald Tusk
Olena Ivanovska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Australia
New Zealand
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together03:46 PM • 1410 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 8340 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 10460 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 11922 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 20645 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Financial Times

Russia's 'drone debris' cannot be considered proof of an 'attack' on Putin's residence: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The Center emphasizes that Russia needed more than two days to fabricate this 'evidence'. The photographs of metal fragments laid on the snow, published by the Russian Ministry of Defense, do not prove anything by themselves.

Russia's 'drone debris' cannot be considered proof of an 'attack' on Putin's residence: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained why

The "drone fragments" shown by Russia, which allegedly "attacked Putin's residence in Valdai," cannot be considered evidence of any attack. The origin of these objects is unknown, as is the time and place of their appearance. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

The Center emphasizes that it took Russia more than two days to fabricate this "evidence." The photographs of metal fragments laid out on the snow, published by the Russian Ministry of Defense, do not prove anything by themselves.

Despite claims of "91 drones" and a "targeted attack," the Russian side has not provided any convincing evidence. In particular, there is no video of air defense operations in the area of the residence, no recorded drone crashes in the stated locations, and no consistency even in their own figures, which have repeatedly changed.

This is a typical Kremlin information operation. As emphasized by the head of the CPD, officer of the Defense Forces Andriy Kovalenko, Russia's "evidence" began to appear only two days after the statement — that is, after the initial version failed to withstand criticism.

No one believed it? Post random debris and take photos: the National Security and Defense Council ridiculed Russia's "evidence" regarding the attack on Putin's residence31.12.25, 17:02 • 988 views

The Russians predictably laid out the so-called fragments of a drone that "flew to Putin's residence." Their traditional lie is that when no one believed the basic version, lay out random fragments on the snow and take photos. This is instead of explaining the inconsistencies: the absence of air defense operations in the area of the residence, the absence of drones there, and generally the different numbers of these drones, in which the Russians were confused, noted the head of the CPD.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the story of the alleged "attack on Valdai" is an attempt to informationally cover up a pre-planned terror against Ukraine, put pressure on the diplomatic process, and create a fake justification for future strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Context

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he does not like it.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, refused to provide evidence of an attack on the residence of the Russian leader using UAVs.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv