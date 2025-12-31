The "drone fragments" shown by Russia, which allegedly "attacked Putin's residence in Valdai," cannot be considered evidence of any attack. The origin of these objects is unknown, as is the time and place of their appearance. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

The Center emphasizes that it took Russia more than two days to fabricate this "evidence." The photographs of metal fragments laid out on the snow, published by the Russian Ministry of Defense, do not prove anything by themselves.

Despite claims of "91 drones" and a "targeted attack," the Russian side has not provided any convincing evidence. In particular, there is no video of air defense operations in the area of the residence, no recorded drone crashes in the stated locations, and no consistency even in their own figures, which have repeatedly changed.

This is a typical Kremlin information operation. As emphasized by the head of the CPD, officer of the Defense Forces Andriy Kovalenko, Russia's "evidence" began to appear only two days after the statement — that is, after the initial version failed to withstand criticism.

No one believed it? Post random debris and take photos: the National Security and Defense Council ridiculed Russia's "evidence" regarding the attack on Putin's residence

The Russians predictably laid out the so-called fragments of a drone that "flew to Putin's residence." Their traditional lie is that when no one believed the basic version, lay out random fragments on the snow and take photos. This is instead of explaining the inconsistencies: the absence of air defense operations in the area of the residence, the absence of drones there, and generally the different numbers of these drones, in which the Russians were confused, noted the head of the CPD.

According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, the story of the alleged "attack on Valdai" is an attempt to informationally cover up a pre-planned terror against Ukraine, put pressure on the diplomatic process, and create a fake justification for future strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Context

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that Russia is thus preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he does not like it.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, refused to provide evidence of an attack on the residence of the Russian leader using UAVs.