"If the strikes do not stop even on New Year's holidays": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack and counts on what was agreed with America for protection

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive drone attack on at least 7 regions on New Year's Eve, pointing out the need for partners to supply air defense systems without delay, and expects that what was agreed with America at the end of December will arrive on time, writes UNN.

Russia deliberately brings war into the new year: more than 200 attack drones were launched against Ukraine tonight. Most of them were shot down, and I thank all our soldiers who repelled this attack. They hit Volyn, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions. The targets are our energy infrastructure. - Zelenskyy wrote.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 205 drones on New Year's Eve: 176 were neutralized, but there were hits

The President emphasized: wherever necessary, rescuers are helping, energy workers are working to restore electricity after the strikes. And he thanked everyone involved in eliminating the consequences.