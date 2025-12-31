Zelenskyy on peace agreement: the remaining 10% that will truly determine everything are yet to be approved

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 8964 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 11312 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 13247 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 15408 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 15770 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 17401 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 20484 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19757 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17493 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15831 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3.1m/s
82%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Reactions to Russian fakes are not worthy of Central Asian states: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the concern of five countries regarding the "attack" on Putin's residenceDecember 31, 03:33 PM • 3692 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 9592 views
Trump's company launches its own cryptocurrency to incentivize shareholdersDecember 31, 04:27 PM • 3488 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 17397 views
Trump shared NYT article about Putin's bluff as main obstacle to peace07:52 PM • 4186 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 8952 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 17497 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 66570 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 67202 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 60998 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 17511 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 9744 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 18694 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 19628 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 20704 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Heating
Film

Zelenskyy on peace agreement: the remaining 10% that will truly determine everything are yet to be approved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace agreement is 90% ready, and the remaining 10% will determine the fate of peace, Ukraine, and Europe. He emphasized that these 10% are necessary to save millions of lives and maintain unity.

Zelenskyy on peace agreement: the remaining 10% that will truly determine everything are yet to be approved

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace agreement is 90% ready, and the remaining 10% will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine, and Europe. Zelenskyy stated this in his New Year's address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In a few minutes, the New Year will arrive. And I would give everything, everything in the world, to be able to say in this address that peace will also arrive in a few minutes. Unfortunately, I cannot do that yet, but with a clear conscience, I, all of us, can say that Ukraine is definitely doing everything for peace. And continues to do so. I returned to Kyiv yesterday, at 6 AM. Our team spent almost 50 hours on the road. The peace agreement is 90% ready. Ten percent remains. And this is significantly more than… than just numbers. This is 10% that actually contains everything. This is about 10% that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe, how people will live. 10% to save millions of lives. 10% of the determination needed for peace to work 100%. 10% of such necessary unity and wisdom – Ukrainian, American, European, of the whole world. 10% to peace," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that he wants everyone to be on the same page now, to understand reality in the same way, to be armed, and not only on the battlefield – to be armed with the truth.

Recall

Following the meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the plan to end the war could be fully agreed upon in January 2026.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
New Year
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv