Zelenskyy on peace agreement: the remaining 10% that will truly determine everything are yet to be approved

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace agreement is 90% ready, and the remaining 10% will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine, and Europe. Zelenskyy stated this in his New Year's address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"In a few minutes, the New Year will arrive. And I would give everything, everything in the world, to be able to say in this address that peace will also arrive in a few minutes. Unfortunately, I cannot do that yet, but with a clear conscience, I, all of us, can say that Ukraine is definitely doing everything for peace. And continues to do so. I returned to Kyiv yesterday, at 6 AM. Our team spent almost 50 hours on the road. The peace agreement is 90% ready. Ten percent remains. And this is significantly more than… than just numbers. This is 10% that actually contains everything. This is about 10% that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe, how people will live. 10% to save millions of lives. 10% of the determination needed for peace to work 100%. 10% of such necessary unity and wisdom – Ukrainian, American, European, of the whole world. 10% to peace," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that he wants everyone to be on the same page now, to understand reality in the same way, to be armed, and not only on the battlefield – to be armed with the truth.

Recall

Following the meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the plan to end the war could be fully agreed upon in January 2026.