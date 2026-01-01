$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 10751 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 11515 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 11362 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 85872 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM
December 31, 06:52 PM • 102665 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
December 31, 04:58 PM • 39155 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38260 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
December 31, 03:05 PM
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33742 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27419 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
December 31
Publications
Exclusives
US sharply reduced tariffs on Italian pasta after re-evaluation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a sharp reduction by the US of proposed tariffs for Italian pasta producers. The revision of rates occurred after accusations of selling at unfairly low prices, which affected La Molisana and Garofalo.

US sharply reduced tariffs on Italian pasta after re-evaluation

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that the United States has sharply reduced the proposed tariffs for several Italian pasta manufacturers after re-evaluating their activities in the US, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

In October, the United States announced that 13 Italian pasta companies would face an additional 92% tariff – on top of the usual 15% rate on most EU imports – from January 2026, accusing two manufacturers, La Molisana and Garofalo, in particular, of selling pasta at unfairly low prices.

US imposes new tariffs on pasta from Italy: what Rome says06.10.25, 11:45 • 3174 views

However, after a review, the US Department of Commerce reduced the tariff for La Molisana to 2.26%, while the rate for Garofalo was set at 13.98%, according to a statement from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The remaining 11 manufacturers, who were not separately considered in the review, will face a 9.09% tariff.

"The recalculation of tariffs is a sign that the US authorities recognize the constructive willingness of our companies to cooperate," the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

It added that the full findings of the US review will be published on March 11, and that the ministry will continue to assist the affected companies in the coming weeks.

Addition

The threat of pasta tariffs, the publication writes, "came as an unpleasant surprise to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had hoped that her close ties with US President Donald Trump would protect Italian companies from any additional tariffs."

According to the national statistical agency ISTAT, the total volume of pasta exports from Italy in 2024 amounted to more than 4 billion euros (4.7 billion dollars). The US market for Italian firms was estimated at almost 800 million dollars.

Trump postponed tariff hikes on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities01.01.26, 08:29 • 2824 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of Commerce
Giorgia Meloni
Donald Trump
Italy
United States