US sharply reduced tariffs on Italian pasta after re-evaluation

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that the United States has sharply reduced the proposed tariffs for several Italian pasta manufacturers after re-evaluating their activities in the US, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

In October, the United States announced that 13 Italian pasta companies would face an additional 92% tariff – on top of the usual 15% rate on most EU imports – from January 2026, accusing two manufacturers, La Molisana and Garofalo, in particular, of selling pasta at unfairly low prices.

However, after a review, the US Department of Commerce reduced the tariff for La Molisana to 2.26%, while the rate for Garofalo was set at 13.98%, according to a statement from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The remaining 11 manufacturers, who were not separately considered in the review, will face a 9.09% tariff.

"The recalculation of tariffs is a sign that the US authorities recognize the constructive willingness of our companies to cooperate," the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

It added that the full findings of the US review will be published on March 11, and that the ministry will continue to assist the affected companies in the coming weeks.

The threat of pasta tariffs, the publication writes, "came as an unpleasant surprise to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had hoped that her close ties with US President Donald Trump would protect Italian companies from any additional tariffs."

According to the national statistical agency ISTAT, the total volume of pasta exports from Italy in 2024 amounted to more than 4 billion euros (4.7 billion dollars). The US market for Italian firms was estimated at almost 800 million dollars.

