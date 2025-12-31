Trump announces construction of Arc de Triomphe in Washington within two months – Politico

Photo: Politico

Donald Trump, in a phone interview with Politico, stated that the construction of a new massive structure, modeled after the Parisian one, will begin soon. The monument is planned to be unveiled by July 4, 2026, as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The arch will be partially based on the design of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. According to Trump, visualizations of the project are already being displayed in the Oval Office.

It will be great. Everyone loves it – he noted.

The structure is planned to be erected across the Potomac River, opposite the Lincoln Memorial, on a grassy area near the bridge. The President emphasized that this location is ideal for the new monument.

Trump ordered Americans back to the Moon by 2028 and to lay the groundwork for a flight to Mars

The construction of the arch is part of a large-scale redevelopment of the capital in Trump's signature style. Over the past year, significant changes have already taken place in the White House: the Rose Garden has been redesigned, gilded accents have been added to the interiors, and the East Wing has been demolished to build a spacious ballroom.

Trump added that preparatory work is underway, and active construction will begin within the next two months.

US Congress proposes banning renaming federal facilities after Trump