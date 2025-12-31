Trump announces construction of Arc de Triomphe in Washington within two months – Politico

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 1632 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 4546 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM • 10265 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 12598 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 13508 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 16230 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 19449 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19425 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17239 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15577 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3.7m/s
82%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 18661 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 17060 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 15918 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"December 31, 12:55 PM • 14819 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 12879 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
08:23 PM • 1648 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 12988 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 64553 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 65471 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 59371 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Rustem Umerov
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Taiwan
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 12992 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together03:46 PM • 6084 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 15991 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 17129 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 18734 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Film

Trump announces construction of Arc de Triomphe in Washington within two months – Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Donald Trump announced the start of construction of an Arc de Triomphe in Washington, modeled after the Parisian one, within two months. The monument is planned to be unveiled by July 4, 2026, as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Trump announces construction of Arc de Triomphe in Washington within two months – Politico
Photo: Politico

Donald Trump, in a phone interview with Politico, stated that the construction of a new massive structure, modeled after the Parisian one, will begin soon. The monument is planned to be unveiled by July 4, 2026, as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The arch will be partially based on the design of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. According to Trump, visualizations of the project are already being displayed in the Oval Office. 

It will be great. Everyone loves it 

– he noted.

The structure is planned to be erected across the Potomac River, opposite the Lincoln Memorial, on a grassy area near the bridge. The President emphasized that this location is ideal for the new monument.

Trump ordered Americans back to the Moon by 2028 and to lay the groundwork for a flight to Mars19.12.25, 22:59 • 4243 views

The construction of the arch is part of a large-scale redevelopment of the capital in Trump's signature style. Over the past year, significant changes have already taken place in the White House: the Rose Garden has been redesigned, gilded accents have been added to the interiors, and the East Wing has been demolished to build a spacious ballroom.

Trump added that preparatory work is underway, and active construction will begin within the next two months.

US Congress proposes banning renaming federal facilities after Trump28.12.25, 08:14 • 9435 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
United States Congress
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States