January 4, 03:52 PM
Gold

Bitcoin updated three-week high amid US forces' capture of Nicolas Maduro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The price of Bitcoin reached $93,323 on January 5, updating a three-week high. This happened after the capture of Venezuelan President Maduro, which caused the crypto market to grow.

Bitcoin updated three-week high amid US forces' capture of Nicolas Maduro

Bitcoin price reached its highest level since December 11, rising to $93,323 in Asian trading on Monday, January 5. The cryptocurrency market showed resilience and growth after US special forces captured Venezuelan President Maduro. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite an initial brief dip below $90,000 on Saturday immediately after the first news of explosions in Caracas, the largest cryptocurrency quickly recovered, adding 2.3%. In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP showed growth, while gold jumped 2% (over $4400 per ounce), and silver - 4.8%.

Investors have once again begun to view digital assets as a risk hedging tool during periods of global instability. This is also facilitated by the position of President Trump, who actively supports the development of the crypto industry in the United States. 

Stepan Haftko

