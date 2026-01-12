Oil prices rise amid protests in Iran and new Trump decrees on Venezuela

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 11, 06:21 PM • 11428 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 19194 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 20132 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 21662 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 39181 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 30157 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33608 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43705 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 68159 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 45195 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.5m/s
83%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Snowfall in Zaporizhzhia region has stopped, utility workers continue their work - OVAVideoJanuary 11, 05:27 PM • 4990 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 10268 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guaranteesJanuary 11, 06:48 PM • 7944 views
Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use carsVideoJanuary 11, 07:23 PM • 2340 views
Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regionsJanuary 11, 08:01 PM • 2676 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 39189 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 107108 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 133545 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 102663 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114572 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Ulf Kristersson
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Greenland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 1862 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 2048 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 22183 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24862 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80655 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold

Oil prices rise amid protests in Iran and new Trump decrees on Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Global oil prices are rising for the third consecutive day due to escalating protests in Iran and US actions regarding Venezuela. Brent crude reached $63.89 per barrel, and WTI reached $59.65.

Oil prices rise amid protests in Iran and new Trump decrees on Venezuela

Global oil prices are showing growth for the third consecutive day. The main factor putting pressure on the market was the escalation of protests in Iran, which creates risks for the stability of supplies from OPEC's fourth-largest producer. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As of Monday morning, January 12, 2026, the price of Brent crude oil rose by 0.9%, reaching $63.89 per barrel. Futures for US WTI crude also added 0.9%, trading at $59.65 per barrel.

Trump said Cuba would no longer receive oil or financial support from Venezuela11.01.26, 15:40 • 6214 views

Investors are concerned about possible disruptions in Iranian exports, which amount to about 2 million barrels per day. Tensions escalated after statements by US President Donald Trump, who threatened Tehran with consequences for attacks on demonstrators. In response, Iranian authorities warned the US and Israel against any interference in the country's internal affairs.

The Venezuela Factor and Trump's Decrees

In addition to the Iranian issue, the situation in Venezuela remains in focus. On Friday, January 9, Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to protect revenues from the sale of Venezuelan oil.

Trump's control over Venezuela's oil threatens OPEC's influence, Washington to own 30% of market - WSJ11.01.26, 07:25 • 4612 views

The document blocks the possibility of these funds being seized by creditors or courts, declaring them the sovereign property of Venezuela under US guardianship.

The purpose of the decree is to ensure the financial stability of the country after the removal of Nicolás Maduro and to attract about $100 billion in new investments in the oil sector.

Despite these measures, analysts warn that overall geopolitical uncertainty and an oversupply of oil in the global market could curb further price rallies in the long term. 

Trump demands $100 billion investment in Venezuelan oil: Exxon calls the country "uninvestable"10.01.26, 02:41 • 4925 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Israel
OPEC
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Iran