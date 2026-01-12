Oil prices rise amid protests in Iran and new Trump decrees on Venezuela

Global oil prices are showing growth for the third consecutive day. The main factor putting pressure on the market was the escalation of protests in Iran, which creates risks for the stability of supplies from OPEC's fourth-largest producer. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

As of Monday morning, January 12, 2026, the price of Brent crude oil rose by 0.9%, reaching $63.89 per barrel. Futures for US WTI crude also added 0.9%, trading at $59.65 per barrel.

Investors are concerned about possible disruptions in Iranian exports, which amount to about 2 million barrels per day. Tensions escalated after statements by US President Donald Trump, who threatened Tehran with consequences for attacks on demonstrators. In response, Iranian authorities warned the US and Israel against any interference in the country's internal affairs.

The Venezuela Factor and Trump's Decrees

In addition to the Iranian issue, the situation in Venezuela remains in focus. On Friday, January 9, Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to protect revenues from the sale of Venezuelan oil.

The document blocks the possibility of these funds being seized by creditors or courts, declaring them the sovereign property of Venezuela under US guardianship.

The purpose of the decree is to ensure the financial stability of the country after the removal of Nicolás Maduro and to attract about $100 billion in new investments in the oil sector.

Despite these measures, analysts warn that overall geopolitical uncertainty and an oversupply of oil in the global market could curb further price rallies in the long term.

