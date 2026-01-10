$42.990.27
DPRK accused South Korea of violating its airspace with a spy drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

North Korea accused the South of sending a reconnaissance drone to the DPRK's borders.

DPRK accused South Korea of violating its airspace with a spy drone

North Korea has issued a harsh condemnation of Seoul after the downing of a drone, which Pyongyang claims was conducting reconnaissance over its territory. The DPRK military leadership called the incident an "unconcealed provocation" and a violation of state sovereignty. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the state agency KCNA, the drone took off from the South Korean city of Incheon. DPRK troops neutralized the apparatus on January 4, using "special electronic warfare equipment."

China and South Korea agree to strengthen ties amid regional tensions06.01.26, 01:33 • 11961 view

After examining the wreckage, North Korean military personnel stated that the drone was equipped with:

  • two video cameras for recording military facilities;
    • special equipment for real-time data transmission.

      Pyongyang's Reaction

      A spokesman for the General Staff of the DPRK armed forces stated that Pyongyang considers this incident as part of a broader espionage campaign.

      We strongly condemn the series of outrageous encroachments by hooligans on our sovereignty and unconcealed provocative actions against us

      - the statement reads.

      The South Korean Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed the drone's affiliation, noting only that they are verifying the information provided by Pyongyang. Experts point out that such incidents significantly increase the risk of armed clashes in the demilitarized zone, which remains one of the most tense points in the world in 2026. 

      Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's hypersonic missile test05.01.26, 00:36 • 4689 views

      Stepan Haftko

      News of the World
      Skirmishes
      Bloomberg L.P.
      Seoul
      South Korea