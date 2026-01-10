DPRK accused South Korea of violating its airspace with a spy drone

North Korea has issued a harsh condemnation of Seoul after the downing of a drone, which Pyongyang claims was conducting reconnaissance over its territory. The DPRK military leadership called the incident an "unconcealed provocation" and a violation of state sovereignty. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the state agency KCNA, the drone took off from the South Korean city of Incheon. DPRK troops neutralized the apparatus on January 4, using "special electronic warfare equipment."

After examining the wreckage, North Korean military personnel stated that the drone was equipped with:

two video cameras for recording military facilities;

special equipment for real-time data transmission.

Pyongyang's Reaction

A spokesman for the General Staff of the DPRK armed forces stated that Pyongyang considers this incident as part of a broader espionage campaign.

We strongly condemn the series of outrageous encroachments by hooligans on our sovereignty and unconcealed provocative actions against us - the statement reads.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense has not yet confirmed the drone's affiliation, noting only that they are verifying the information provided by Pyongyang. Experts point out that such incidents significantly increase the risk of armed clashes in the demilitarized zone, which remains one of the most tense points in the world in 2026.

