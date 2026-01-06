China and South Korea agree to strengthen ties amid regional tensions

Photo: AP

Leaders of China and South Korea, during a meeting in Beijing on Monday, January 5, 2026, pledged to intensify trade cooperation and jointly protect regional stability. The visit of South Korean leader Lee Jae-myung took place against the backdrop of new ballistic missile tests by North Korea, which occurred a few hours before his arrival. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

President Lee Jae-myung, who is on a four-day state visit to the PRC, met with Chairman Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People. This is the first visit of a South Korean leader to China in six years. During the talks, the parties signed 14 memorandums of understanding concerning environmental protection, intellectual property protection, and seafood trade.

Xi Jinping emphasized the responsibility of both countries in maintaining peace in Northeast Asia, especially against the backdrop of escalating tensions between China and Japan over the Taiwan issue. Lee Jae-myung, in turn, expressed hope for Beijing's constructive role in curbing Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

The two countries must jointly contribute to promoting peace, which is the foundation of prosperity and growth – said Lee Jae-myung.

Balancing between Beijing and Washington

The visit of South Korea's liberal president is seen as an attempt to restore "horizontal and mutually beneficial" relations with Seoul's largest trading partner. Previous conservative Korean governments prioritized the alliance with the United States and Japan, which caused dissatisfaction in China, particularly due to the deployment of American THAAD air defense systems.

Lee Jae-myung reaffirmed his commitment to the "one China" principle, but at the same time seeks to maintain strong ties with Washington. During the visit, he was accompanied by a record delegation of more than 200 business representatives, including executives from Samsung and SK Group, which underscores the economic priority of the trip.

