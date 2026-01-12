US dollar sharply fell due to pressure on Fed independence and the start of an investigation against agency head Powell

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 11, 06:21 PM • 12023 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 20667 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 21140 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 22542 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 40769 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 30860 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33861 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43893 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 68559 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 45382 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.6m/s
84%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guaranteesJanuary 11, 06:48 PM • 9094 views
Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use carsVideoJanuary 11, 07:23 PM • 3098 views
Power outages and bad weather in Ukraine: Zelenskyy reported an extremely difficult situation in a number of regionsJanuary 11, 08:01 PM • 3500 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 3036 views
Asian Stock Markets Rise Following US and Oil Rally: Bloomberg's January 12 OverviewPhoto12:00 AM • 2956 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 40769 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 107568 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 133983 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 103094 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114722 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Ulf Kristersson
Musician
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Greenland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 2306 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 3048 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 22364 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 25036 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80855 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times

US dollar sharply fell due to pressure on Fed independence and the start of an investigation against agency head Powell

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The US dollar exchange rate showed its sharpest decline in three weeks. The reason was a legal conflict between the US presidential administration and the Fed, which intensified investors' fears.

US dollar sharply fell due to pressure on Fed independence and the start of an investigation against agency head Powell

On Monday, January 12, the American dollar showed its strongest decline in three weeks. The reason was an unprecedented legal conflict between the US presidential administration and the Federal Reserve System, which increased investors' fears about the central bank's loss of independence. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg, the spot dollar index in Asian trading fell by 0.2%, which is the most significant decline since late December. This happened after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in a Sunday video address that the Department of Justice had received grand jury subpoenas.

Analysts' reaction and risks for the currency

Fiona Lim, senior currency strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd, notes that President Trump's desire to establish full control over the Fed seriously undermines confidence in the dollar as a global reserve currency.

Oil prices rise amid protests in Iran and new Trump decrees on Venezuela12.01.26, 05:11 • 798 views

The White House's determination to lower borrowing costs at any price indicates that the next head of the Fed (Powell's term ends in May) could be a politically loyal figure, which poses direct risks to the stability of the American currency.

- Lim explained.

Currently, markets are in a state of increased volatility, awaiting the reaction of Congress and possible new statements from the Department of Justice, headed by Trump supporter Jeanine Pirro. 

Criminal investigation launched against Fed Chair Jerome Powell in the US12.01.26, 05:56 • 502 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Federal Reserve
United States Department of Justice
United States Congress
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States