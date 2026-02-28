$43.210.00
Publications
Exclusives
First bloody Moon of 2026 - main astronomical events of March

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

March 2025 will bring a total lunar eclipse on March 3, which will not be visible in Ukraine. The full moon will occur on March 3 at 13:37 Kyiv time, and the new moon on March 19.

First bloody Moon of 2026 - main astronomical events of March
Photo: pixabay

This year, March will bring several important celestial phenomena at once - a full moon, a total lunar eclipse, and a new moon. UNN will tell you when to expect them.

Lunar eclipse: will it be visible in Ukraine

March will begin with a total lunar eclipse on the 3rd. It will occur early in the morning. It will be best visible in East Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean, and North America. The eclipse will not be visible in Ukraine. No special equipment is needed to see this phenomenon - an open horizon is enough. It will last 58 minutes.

During this period, the Earth will pass between the Sun and the Moon, which will make it seem as if the moon has turned red. But in reality, the shade of the moon will depend on the level of atmospheric pollution. The more polluted the atmosphere, the darker the shade of red.

Full Moon in March

According to astronomical calculations, on March 3 at 13:37 Kyiv time, the Moon will receive maximum illumination. At this moment, the Earth, Moon, and Sun will align almost in a straight line, and the reflection of sunlight from the Moon will reach its peak.

In different cultures, it was called the "worm moon," as earthworms appeared with the thaw. The names "crow moon" or "fasting moon" are also found.

When is the new moon in March

The new moon in March will occur on the 19th. At this moment, the Moon will be between the Earth and the Sun and will not be visible in the sky. The new moon period is considered the best for observing the starry sky and deep-space objects, as there is no moonlight.

Also, on March 20 at 14:45 (UTC), the vernal equinox will occur - the beginning of astronomical spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will appear close to each other. Binoculars or a telescope will be needed to observe Uranus and Neptune.

Oleksandra Mesenko

Society
Australia
Pacific Ocean
North America
Ukraine