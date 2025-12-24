Teenager beaten to death near entertainment venue in Ivano-Frankivsk: authorities initiate police checks in the region

In Prykarpattia, the authorities appealed to law enforcement agencies regarding the inspection of the work of entertainment establishments, against the background of the curfew, after the tragic death of a young man in a fight near one of such establishments in Ivano-Frankivsk, as reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk on Telegram, writes UNN.

Context

Police are investigating criminal proceedings regarding the fatal beating of a young man in Ivano-Frankivsk. Investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 121 and Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The incident occurred late in the evening on December 21. Around 11:30 p.m., law enforcement officers received a report of a fight near an entertainment establishment on Ivasiuk Street in the regional center.

"According to preliminary information, a conflict arose between two unfamiliar groups, which escalated into a fight. As a result of the incident, one of the participants sustained bodily injuries. The 18-year-old boy died in an ambulance," the police reported.

It is stated that all circumstances of the event are being established, witnesses are being interviewed, surveillance camera footage is being analyzed, and measures are being taken to identify the persons involved in the commission of the offense.

Government reaction

"The tragic event that happened recently near one of the entertainment establishments in Ivano-Frankivsk is a signal for all of us. I express my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased young man," Onyshchuk wrote.

"I emphasize once again: a full-scale war is ongoing in the country, and security measures for people have been strengthened. A curfew is in effect in the region, during which the operation of establishments and the presence of people without special permits are prohibited. Therefore, I appealed to law enforcement agencies regarding the inspection of the work of such establishments and increased patrolling to maintain law and order, especially during the Christmas and New Year holidays," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspect