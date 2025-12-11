The enemy is trying to infiltrate Siversk in small groups - OSG "East"

The enemy is trying to infiltrate Siversk in small groups, taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, UNN reports with reference to the "East" Group of Forces.

The enemy is trying to infiltrate Siversk in small groups, using unfavorable weather conditions, but most of these units are destroyed on the approaches. - the message says.

According to the East Group of Forces, some enemy assault troops manage to hide in the basements of high-rise buildings.

This requires additional time to detect and destroy them. Counter-sabotage measures of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue. - stated in the message.

Occupiers are pulling infantry into Siversk - DeepState

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko reported that the occupiers do not control Siversk, Russian propagandists call the entry of assault groups into the city "control".