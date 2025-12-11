$42.280.10
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 7598 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 10578 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 12964 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 28382 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 20429 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 21061 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 28602 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 42663 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 36972 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
Publications
Exclusives
The enemy is trying to infiltrate Siversk in small groups - OSG "East"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

The enemy is trying to infiltrate Siversk in small groups, taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions. Most of these units are destroyed on the approaches, but some assault troops manage to hide in the basements of apartment buildings.

The enemy is trying to infiltrate Siversk in small groups, taking advantage of unfavorable weather conditions, UNN reports with reference to the "East" Group of Forces.

The enemy is trying to infiltrate Siversk in small groups, using unfavorable weather conditions, but most of these units are destroyed on the approaches.

- the message says.

According to the East Group of Forces, some enemy assault troops manage to hide in the basements of high-rise buildings.

This requires additional time to detect and destroy them. Counter-sabotage measures of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue.

- stated in the message.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko reported that the occupiers do not control Siversk, Russian propagandists call the entry of assault groups into the city "control".

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Siversk