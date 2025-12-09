Occupiers are pulling infantry into Siversk - DeepState

The occupiers are trying to advance in the Siversk area of Donetsk Oblast and continue to pull their infantry into the city. This was reported by DeepState, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the situation is currently not developing in the best way, as Siversk is gradually falling into the hands of the enemy.

Recently, a large number of Russian infantry sightings have been made, but at the same time, the pilots of the Defense Forces are actively working on them. The enemy has also taken up flags to show control of the entire city in advance for their propaganda, but they have not yet fully achieved this. - the report says.

According to preliminary data from analysts, half of Siversk is currently under enemy control, and the Bakhmutka River is the line for containing the occupiers.

"At the same time, enemy infantry was sporadically spotted beyond Siversk," DeepState summarized.

