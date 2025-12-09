Occupiers are pulling infantry into Siversk - DeepState

$42.060.13
December 8, 07:50 PM • 8704 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 16208 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 17797 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 23576 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 24412 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 29232 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 36555 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 33953 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18412 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 34760 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Publications
Exclusives
The Ukrainian government approved a monthly payment for those awarded the "Cross of Military Merit" - Ministry of DefenseDecember 8, 06:01 PM • 3318 views
Three Russian soldiers convicted of murdering pro-Kremlin American volunteerDecember 8, 06:43 PM • 3334 views
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026Photo08:46 PM • 3546 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"Video08:56 PM • 3844 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideo09:42 PM • 4506 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 11025 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 36555 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 33953 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 34760 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 44457 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 14586 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 44461 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 58143 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 68358 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 69081 views
Occupiers are pulling infantry into Siversk - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the Siversk area of Donetsk Oblast, pulling infantry into the city. According to DeepState, half of Siversk is under enemy control, and the Bakhmutka River serves as a containment line.

Occupiers are pulling infantry into Siversk - DeepState

The occupiers are trying to advance in the Siversk area of Donetsk Oblast and continue to pull their infantry into the city. This was reported by DeepState, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the situation is currently not developing in the best way, as Siversk is gradually falling into the hands of the enemy.

Recently, a large number of Russian infantry sightings have been made, but at the same time, the pilots of the Defense Forces are actively working on them. The enemy has also taken up flags to show control of the entire city in advance for their propaganda, but they have not yet fully achieved this.

- the report says.

According to preliminary data from analysts, half of Siversk is currently under enemy control, and the Bakhmutka River is the line for containing the occupiers.

"At the same time, enemy infantry was sporadically spotted beyond Siversk," DeepState summarized.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River near Pryvillia to stop the advance of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk Oblast.

"Breakthrough" in Lyman, Donetsk region: the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russian lies03.12.25, 13:13 • 4612 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Siversk
Ukraine