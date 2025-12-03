"Breakthrough" in Lyman, Donetsk region: the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russian lies

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
09:59 AM • 5026 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 11506 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 20811 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 29924 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 26763 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 37199 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 74753 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49526 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39597 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34346 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.4m/s
92%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 15064 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 17612 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 23472 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 24052 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 17267 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 40 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 24124 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 37574 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 46832 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 45054 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 52459 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 54664 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 109930 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 83940 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 99741 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Truth Social

"Breakthrough" in Lyman, Donetsk region: the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russian lies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

The Russian General Staff's report of a breakthrough in Lyman is a lie. Ukrainian troops repel up to 40 assaults daily, preventing the occupiers from entering the city.

"Breakthrough" in Lyman, Donetsk region: the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied Russian lies

Reports of a Russian breakthrough in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, are a lie by the higher command of the Russian army. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, reported to dictator Vladimir Putin about a Russian breakthrough in Donetsk Oblast, where the defense is held by the 63rd and units of the 60th separate mechanized brigade of the Third Army Corps.

Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Andriy Biletsky stated that the fighters repel about 40 enemy assaults a day on the approaches to Lyman and do not allow Russian occupiers to enter the city.

In addition, one of the captured Russian occupiers "thanked" the Russian military correspondent for "leaking" their positions on Telegram. The enemy was promptly detected by our fighters. Part of the group was destroyed on the spot, and he was lucky enough to be captured and survive.

In four years, Gerasimov "burned" his army without taking full control of any Ukrainian region. Therefore, while our units suppress any attempts by the Russian Federation to approach Lyman in their infancy, he reports to Putin about non-existent successes.

- said the commander of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Pavlo Yurchuk.

Recall

Earlier, the 11th Army Corps refuted Russian statements about the alleged "capture of Klynove". They noted that such information dumps are part of the regular Russian propaganda practice that has been going on since the beginning of the war against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine