Reports of a Russian breakthrough in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, are a lie by the higher command of the Russian army. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, reported to dictator Vladimir Putin about a Russian breakthrough in Donetsk Oblast, where the defense is held by the 63rd and units of the 60th separate mechanized brigade of the Third Army Corps.

Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Andriy Biletsky stated that the fighters repel about 40 enemy assaults a day on the approaches to Lyman and do not allow Russian occupiers to enter the city.

In addition, one of the captured Russian occupiers "thanked" the Russian military correspondent for "leaking" their positions on Telegram. The enemy was promptly detected by our fighters. Part of the group was destroyed on the spot, and he was lucky enough to be captured and survive.

In four years, Gerasimov "burned" his army without taking full control of any Ukrainian region. Therefore, while our units suppress any attempts by the Russian Federation to approach Lyman in their infancy, he reports to Putin about non-existent successes. - said the commander of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Pavlo Yurchuk.

Recall

Earlier, the 11th Army Corps refuted Russian statements about the alleged "capture of Klynove". They noted that such information dumps are part of the regular Russian propaganda practice that has been going on since the beginning of the war against Ukraine.