Russians do not control Siversk, fighting continues - Kovalenko

11:00 AM • 410 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 7300 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 10971 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 23214 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 38637 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 39038 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 30600 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 62096 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 41832 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 27934 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UNDecember 10, 01:39 AM • 11166 views
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNSDecember 10, 02:10 AM • 13075 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 22826 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 14406 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 11536 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 7276 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the world05:30 AM • 22978 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 62084 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 47661 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 66663 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 1100 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 11640 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 17687 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 35413 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 35303 views
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Tu-160
Tu-95

Russians do not control Siversk, fighting continues - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The occupiers do not control Siversk, despite statements by Russian propagandists about "control" after the entry of assault groups. Fighting continues.

Russians do not control Siversk, fighting continues - Kovalenko

The occupiers do not control Siversk; Russian propagandists call the entry of assault groups into the city "control." Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The Russians do not control Siversk, and as in most cases, their propagandists call the entry of assault groups into the city control. But this is not true. The fighting continues.

- Kovalenko reported.

Russians are changing tactics at the front, trying to infiltrate Siversk in Donbas - Trehubov09.12.25, 15:09 • 2772 views

Recall

Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the Siversk area of Donetsk region, drawing infantry into the city. According to DeepState, half of Siversk is under enemy control, and the Bakhmutka River serves as a containment line.

Antonina Tumanova

