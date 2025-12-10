Russians do not control Siversk, fighting continues - Kovalenko

The occupiers do not control Siversk; Russian propagandists call the entry of assault groups into the city "control." Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The Russians do not control Siversk, and as in most cases, their propagandists call the entry of assault groups into the city control. But this is not true. The fighting continues. - Kovalenko reported.

Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the Siversk area of Donetsk region, drawing infantry into the city. According to DeepState, half of Siversk is under enemy control, and the Bakhmutka River serves as a containment line.