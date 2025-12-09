Russians are changing tactics at the front, trying to infiltrate Siversk in Donbas - Trehubov

$42.070.01
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 10722 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 29535 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 21815 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 27159 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 37863 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 32782 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34586 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32378 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34294 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 22623 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 14990 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 11220 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 11160 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 10603 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 4710 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 29535 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 15125 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 54232 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 49551 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pope Leo XIV
António Costa
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
Europe
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Belarus
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 11312 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 23169 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 59765 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 65686 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 75788 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Forbes
The New York Times

Russians are changing tactics at the front, trying to infiltrate Siversk in Donbas - Trehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Russian occupiers are trying to infiltrate in the direction of Siversk in Donetsk region, using small group tactics. They are taking advantage of their numerical superiority and weather conditions for covert movement between Ukrainian positions.

Russians are changing tactics at the front, trying to infiltrate Siversk in Donbas - Trehubov

Russian occupiers are trying to infiltrate in the direction of Siversk, Donetsk region. This was stated on the air of "Kyiv 24" by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians have scaled up the tactic of small groups to the entire front line and have begun to use it very actively in all directions, precisely as the main one.

They have a great advantage in personnel, they realize it this way

- Tregubov noted.

He added that the Russians are trying to move covertly, and now the weather is also helping them in this.

They can afford to move several kilometers on foot, seeping between Ukrainian positions

- says Tregubov.

Recall

According to the analytical project DeepState, Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the Siversk area of Donetsk region, drawing infantry into the city.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Donetsk Oblast