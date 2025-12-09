Russians are changing tactics at the front, trying to infiltrate Siversk in Donbas - Trehubov
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers are trying to infiltrate in the direction of Siversk in Donetsk region, using small group tactics. They are taking advantage of their numerical superiority and weather conditions for covert movement between Ukrainian positions.
Russian occupiers are trying to infiltrate in the direction of Siversk, Donetsk region. This was stated on the air of "Kyiv 24" by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, the Russians have scaled up the tactic of small groups to the entire front line and have begun to use it very actively in all directions, precisely as the main one.
They have a great advantage in personnel, they realize it this way
He added that the Russians are trying to move covertly, and now the weather is also helping them in this.
They can afford to move several kilometers on foot, seeping between Ukrainian positions
Recall
According to the analytical project DeepState, Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the Siversk area of Donetsk region, drawing infantry into the city.