Russians are changing tactics at the front, trying to infiltrate Siversk in Donbas - Trehubov

Russian occupiers are trying to infiltrate in the direction of Siversk, Donetsk region. This was stated on the air of "Kyiv 24" by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians have scaled up the tactic of small groups to the entire front line and have begun to use it very actively in all directions, precisely as the main one.

They have a great advantage in personnel, they realize it this way - Tregubov noted.

He added that the Russians are trying to move covertly, and now the weather is also helping them in this.

They can afford to move several kilometers on foot, seeping between Ukrainian positions - says Tregubov.

Recall

According to the analytical project DeepState, Russian occupiers are trying to advance in the Siversk area of Donetsk region, drawing infantry into the city.