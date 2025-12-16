Russia is increasing arms production despite economic difficulties - Center for Countering Disinformation

Despite economic difficulties, Russia is increasing its production of tanks, drones, helicopters, and missiles. This indicates not only Putin's attempts to compensate for sanction losses for the defense complex elites but also the Kremlin's steadfast course towards continuing the war as the basis for the regime's existence. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia continues to increase the production of tanks, drones, helicopters, and missiles. All this is happening despite real economic problems and demonstrates that Putin is trying to compensate his elites, who profit from the military-industrial complex, for losses in other sectors of earnings due to sanctions with defense orders. - the message says.

But such actions also indicate the immutability of Putin's regime's course regarding the continuation of the war as the basis for the existence of this regime and present-day Russia.

"Accordingly, without changing this vision, it is impossible to protect Europe from war, unfortunately, in any way. It is necessary to change the regime and worldview of Russia," Kovalenko noted.

Recall

The head of the CPD, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Putin demonstrates a readiness to continue the war, but Russia has not achieved any strategic goals since spring. He also noted that Putin ordered the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine, targeting Siversk.

Kremlin rejects Christmas truce proposal in Ukraine