Russia is increasing arms production despite economic difficulties - Center for Countering Disinformation

10:57 AM • 2922 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 4440 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 10390 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 16110 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 16036 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 19325 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 27092 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 20868 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16607 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12445 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 17961 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 15792 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 15009 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 21156 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 9680 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 5622 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 01:38 PM • 60350 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 56044 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 62644 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 109625 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 37291 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 54427 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 54785 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 58606 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 93274 views
Russia is increasing arms production despite economic difficulties - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Despite economic problems, Russia continues to increase the production of tanks, drones, helicopters, and missiles. This indicates Putin's attempt to compensate the elites of the defense complex for sanctions losses and the Kremlin's unwavering course towards continuing the war.

Russia is increasing arms production despite economic difficulties - Center for Countering Disinformation

Despite economic difficulties, Russia is increasing its production of tanks, drones, helicopters, and missiles. This indicates not only Putin's attempts to compensate for sanction losses for the defense complex elites but also the Kremlin's steadfast course towards continuing the war as the basis for the regime's existence. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russia continues to increase the production of tanks, drones, helicopters, and missiles. All this is happening despite real economic problems and demonstrates that Putin is trying to compensate his elites, who profit from the military-industrial complex, for losses in other sectors of earnings due to sanctions with defense orders.

- the message says.

But such actions also indicate the immutability of Putin's regime's course regarding the continuation of the war as the basis for the existence of this regime and present-day Russia.

"Accordingly, without changing this vision, it is impossible to protect Europe from war, unfortunately, in any way. It is necessary to change the regime and worldview of Russia," Kovalenko noted.

Recall

The head of the CPD, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Putin demonstrates a readiness to continue the war, but Russia has not achieved any strategic goals since spring. He also noted that Putin ordered the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine, targeting Siversk.

Kremlin rejects Christmas truce proposal in Ukraine16.12.25, 13:29 • 388 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Siversk
Europe
Ukraine