ATESH partisans burned a main line electric locomotive in Bryansk, Russia

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 25111 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 64782 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 36704 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 38164 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 55226 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 59471 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 67008 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 45466 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 92504 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30951 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
1.6m/s
70%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus - ReutersMarch 7, 09:41 PM • 10228 views
Paratroopers of the 77th Airmobile Brigade showed the elimination of a group of occupiers near Zahryzove in the Kupyansk directionVideoMarch 7, 09:59 PM • 12004 views
Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already wonPhotoMarch 7, 10:32 PM • 12791 views
Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shellingMarch 8, 12:12 AM • 12587 views
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv01:58 AM • 15827 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 56317 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 63507 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 92498 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 58613 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 66168 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 19836 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 22565 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 24235 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 25387 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 25457 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Gold

ATESH partisans burned a main line electric locomotive in Bryansk, Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3294 views

Agents of the ATESH movement destroyed an electric locomotive in the Bryansk depot despite increased security and cameras. This railway hub provides logistics for Russian troops at the front.

ATESH partisans burned a main line electric locomotive in Bryansk, Russia

Partisans of "ATESH" destroyed an electric locomotive in Bryansk, Russia, despite increased security. This was reported by the movement's Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that "ATESH" agents returned to the same depot in Bryansk where they had already carried out a successful sabotage in November last year.

After our last visit, the occupiers reported "strengthening security measures." They brought in more guards, installed new cameras, and tightened the access regime. But as you can see in the video, it didn't help them. We successfully destroyed another main electric locomotive.

- the message says.

It is indicated that the Bryansk hub remains critically important for supplying the "North" group of troops, which terrorizes the border regions of Ukraine.

The elimination of another unit of rolling stock is a blow to the very heart of their logistics. While the FSB writes reports about "strengthening," our people calmly enter restricted facilities and methodically burn equipment that was supposed to transport shells to the front. There are no safe places for them.

- added in "ATESH".

Recall

On the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, "ATESH" agents carried out a successful sabotage at a communication facility where the occupiers had placed antennas for electronic warfare systems.

ATESH partisans destroyed a communication tower in Lipetsk used by Russian security forces19.02.26, 07:15 • 5247 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine