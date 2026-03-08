Partisans of "ATESH" destroyed an electric locomotive in Bryansk, Russia, despite increased security. This was reported by the movement's Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that "ATESH" agents returned to the same depot in Bryansk where they had already carried out a successful sabotage in November last year.

After our last visit, the occupiers reported "strengthening security measures." They brought in more guards, installed new cameras, and tightened the access regime. But as you can see in the video, it didn't help them. We successfully destroyed another main electric locomotive. - the message says.

It is indicated that the Bryansk hub remains critically important for supplying the "North" group of troops, which terrorizes the border regions of Ukraine.

The elimination of another unit of rolling stock is a blow to the very heart of their logistics. While the FSB writes reports about "strengthening," our people calmly enter restricted facilities and methodically burn equipment that was supposed to transport shells to the front. There are no safe places for them. - added in "ATESH".

Recall

On the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, "ATESH" agents carried out a successful sabotage at a communication facility where the occupiers had placed antennas for electronic warfare systems.

ATESH partisans destroyed a communication tower in Lipetsk used by Russian security forces