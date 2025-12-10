$42.180.11
December 9, 08:28 PM
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
EU rushes decision to bypass Orban on Russian assets before summit - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

EU countries intend to accelerate a decision on immobilizing up to 210 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets. This will allow them to bypass Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban before next week's summit.

EU countries intend to accelerate the decision on immobilizing up to 210 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets to bypass Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

"EU members intend to accelerate the decision to immobilize up to 210 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets to bypass Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before European leaders meet at next week's summit," the publication writes.

According to officials familiar with the plans, the push to pass legislation that would provide emergency powers to overcome national vetoes on extending sanctions is aimed at protecting Brussels' influence in US-led peace talks on the war in Ukraine.

Diplomats working on the legislation see an advantage in quickly separating the issue of asset immobilization from the debate over raising loans for Ukraine backed by frozen Russian funds, the publication writes. This funding issue will be left to EU leaders next week.

The decision to vote next week, which ignores the principle of unanimity in sanction decisions, risks angering Hungary and other capitals that oppose the measure, the publication notes. 

Costa assures that the EU is on the verge of making a decision on financing for Ukraine09.12.25, 17:54 • 8942 views

Julia Shramko

