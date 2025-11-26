If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the size of the Russian army and the Kremlin's military budget should be limited to prevent further war. Euractiv writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

"If we want to prevent further war, then we should actually limit Russia's army, as well as their military budget," she said. - Kallas said.

She added that the EU has always said that every country has the sovereign right to decide on the size of its military, and therefore we should not fall into the trap set by Russia, talking about limiting the size of the Ukrainian army.

Recall

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which provides for territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Christopher Miller, the Financial Times' chief correspondent in Kyiv, reported that, according to American and Ukrainian officials, Kyiv has agreed to limit the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 800,000 servicemen as part of a preliminary agreement with the United States.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the Ukrainian army cannot be limited. As Sky News writes, this statement came after various peace proposals were put forward in recent days, which involve limiting the number of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.