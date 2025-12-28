Russia claims Ukraine is "evading" negotiations while Zelensky prepares to meet Trump - media

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:58 AM • 7872 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 12930 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 13740 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 31077 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 43937 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 42401 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 31898 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 27278 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22176 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 43288 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
81%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Congress proposes banning renaming federal facilities after TrumpDecember 28, 06:14 AM • 6968 views
Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two yearsDecember 28, 06:30 AM • 10990 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricityDecember 28, 07:20 AM • 13470 views
New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the featuresDecember 28, 07:39 AM • 9710 views
Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basementVideo10:43 AM • 6076 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 26237 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 73247 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 125963 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 57559 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 87846 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 14275 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 24709 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 73247 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 26770 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 26165 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Bild
The Diplomat

Russia claims Ukraine is "evading" negotiations while Zelensky prepares to meet Trump - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine is trying to change the situation on the battlefield instead of preparing for negotiations. Lavrov also accused European countries of blocking peace efforts.

Russia claims Ukraine is "evading" negotiations while Zelensky prepares to meet Trump - media

Russia stated that Kyiv is attempting to avoid "constructive negotiations" on how to end the war before a crucial US-Ukraine summit on Sunday. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said in comments published on Sunday that Ukraine is trying to change the situation on the battlefield instead of preparing for negotiations with the US on "stable agreements to resolve the root causes of the conflict," which is Moscow's code phrase for demands that effectively mean Kyiv's surrender.

– the publication writes.

In addition, according to media reports, Lavrov accused European countries that worked with Ukraine on amendments to US President Donald Trump's peace plan of trying to block settlement efforts.

After the change of administration in the US, Europe and the European Union became the main obstacle to peace.

— Lavrov told Russian media.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Miami. He has a scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump at 8:00 PM. Approximately at 9:00 PM, Zelenskyy and Trump will have a phone call with European leaders. 

Russia did not agree to Trump's peace plan, it's an illusion - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation08.12.25, 13:26 • 3736 views

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Financial Times
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv