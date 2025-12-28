Russia stated that Kyiv is attempting to avoid "constructive negotiations" on how to end the war before a crucial US-Ukraine summit on Sunday. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said in comments published on Sunday that Ukraine is trying to change the situation on the battlefield instead of preparing for negotiations with the US on "stable agreements to resolve the root causes of the conflict," which is Moscow's code phrase for demands that effectively mean Kyiv's surrender. – the publication writes.

In addition, according to media reports, Lavrov accused European countries that worked with Ukraine on amendments to US President Donald Trump's peace plan of trying to block settlement efforts.

After the change of administration in the US, Europe and the European Union became the main obstacle to peace. — Lavrov told Russian media.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Miami. He has a scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump at 8:00 PM. Approximately at 9:00 PM, Zelenskyy and Trump will have a phone call with European leaders.

