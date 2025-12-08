$42.060.13
Russia did not agree to Trump's peace plan, it's an illusion - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Statements about Russia's agreement to US President Donald Trump's peace plan are an illusion. Russia is buying time to continue offensive attempts on the front until spring.

Russia did not agree to Trump's peace plan, it's an illusion - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Statements that Russia has already agreed to US President Donald Trump's peace plan are an illusion. This was written on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, Russia is playing for time. He clarified that Vladimir Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, generally said that Russia does not agree with a number of US proposals.

The goal of the Russian Federation today is to buy time to continue offensive attempts on the front until at least spring. Everything else is a lie

- Kovalenko's statement reads.

Recall

US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly has not yet familiarized himself with the American "peace plan."

In addition, US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., stated that his father might withdraw from the negotiation process regarding the war in Ukraine if his attempts to achieve peace are unsuccessful.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump Jr.
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine