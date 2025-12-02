ECB refuses to support a €140 billion 'reparations loan' for Ukraine - FT

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 20050 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 29555 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 43965 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 36342 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 35016 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 30608 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 26315 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24334 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 56610 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21021 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.2m/s
93%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 19167 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 21170 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 20084 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 18816 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 19028 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 20011 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 32133 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 38816 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 47157 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 56576 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Vovchansk
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 29718 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 32326 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 88924 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 64423 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 80623 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
Social network
Heating

ECB refuses to support a €140 billion 'reparations loan' for Ukraine - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The European Central Bank has rejected participation in the European Commission's proposal to use frozen Russian assets. This complicates the attraction of a loan secured by the immobilized assets of the Russian central bank.

ECB refuses to support a €140 billion 'reparations loan' for Ukraine - FT

The European Central Bank (ECB) refuses to provide support for a "reparation loan" for Ukraine worth 140 billion euros, rejecting participation in the European Commission's proposal to use frozen Russian assets, reports the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

The ECB concluded that the European Commission's proposal violates its mandate, the newspaper reported, citing several officials, Reuters writes.

This, as noted, exacerbates Brussels' difficulties in attracting a loan secured by the immobilized assets of the Russian central bank held in Euroclear, the Belgian securities depository.

Recall

European governments accuse Belgium of excessive demands for protection in case the Kremlin sues over 140 billion euros of frozen Russian assets that are planned to be used for a "reparation loan" for Ukraine. This could derail negotiations on the EU's plan to provide these assets to Ukraine before the December summit, Politico writes.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Central Bank
Euroclear
European Commission
Financial Times
Reuters
Brussels
Belgium
Ukraine