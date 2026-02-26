$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
07:13 PM • 4848 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 12295 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 15185 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 16027 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 27444 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 17553 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 81947 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 43634 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 51263 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 64125 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
In Belgorod, there are power outages after a series of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

In Belgorod and the surrounding district, electricity, water supply, and heating disappeared after the attack on February 26. The governor reported serious damage to energy facilities, which led to a critical situation.

In Belgorod, there are power outages after a series of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

In the Russian city of Belgorod and the surrounding district, a complete or partial loss of electricity, water supply, and heating has been recorded as a result of a massive attack on the evening of February 26. Local authorities confirmed the destruction of energy facilities, which led to a critical situation with utility services for thousands of residents of the region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, officially announced "serious damage" to infrastructure, which made stable operation of the city's life support systems impossible.

Due to the power outage at pumping stations and boiler houses, residential areas were left without water and heating at night. Currently, emergency services are trying to localize the consequences of the strikes, but the full extent of the damage is planned to be assessed later.

Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attack19.02.26, 02:14 • 26496 views

On social networks, residents of Belgorod are massively sharing footage of blacked-out neighborhoods and complaining about a complete lack of communication in certain areas.

Emergency services are on high alert, but the lack of stable power supply complicates restoration work. There is no information about casualties at this time.

Power outage in Belgorod after attack on city's energy infrastructure23.02.26, 00:42 • 8502 views

Stepan Haftko

