In Belgorod, there are power outages after a series of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

In the Russian city of Belgorod and the surrounding district, a complete or partial loss of electricity, water supply, and heating has been recorded as a result of a massive attack on the evening of February 26. Local authorities confirmed the destruction of energy facilities, which led to a critical situation with utility services for thousands of residents of the region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, officially announced "serious damage" to infrastructure, which made stable operation of the city's life support systems impossible.

Due to the power outage at pumping stations and boiler houses, residential areas were left without water and heating at night. Currently, emergency services are trying to localize the consequences of the strikes, but the full extent of the damage is planned to be assessed later.

On social networks, residents of Belgorod are massively sharing footage of blacked-out neighborhoods and complaining about a complete lack of communication in certain areas.

Emergency services are on high alert, but the lack of stable power supply complicates restoration work. There is no information about casualties at this time.

