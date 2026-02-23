Power outage in Belgorod after attack on city's energy infrastructure

In Russia's Belgorod, critical damage to key energy system facilities has been recorded after an attack on the city's industrial zones. Due to equipment failure, a significant part of residential areas was left without electricity, water, and heating, forcing local authorities to introduce an emergency mode of operation for utility services. This was reported by the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, writes UNN.

Details

As a result (of the attack - ed.), there is serious damage to the energy infrastructure. There are interruptions in the supply of electricity, water, and heat to residents' homes. - said Belgorod region governor Gladkov.

According to specialized sources and monitoring channels, the main strike hit the "Frunzenskaya" electrical substation, which supplies power to the central and southern districts of the city. Local residents reported a series of powerful explosions and a bright flash, after which a large-scale fire broke out on the facility's territory.

The power outage led to the shutdown of pumping stations and the cessation of coolant circulation in centralized heating systems, which poses a threat of network defrosting in high-rise buildings.

