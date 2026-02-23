$43.270.00
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM • 12829 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 21426 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 28768 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 30424 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crime
February 22, 12:48 AM • 43984 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's Office
February 21, 11:49 PM • 50473 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured people
February 21, 10:51 PM • 40955 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 65855 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 70362 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Power outage in Belgorod after attack on city's energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Significant damage to the energy system in Russian Belgorod after a night attack. Part of the city was left without electricity, water, and heating due to equipment failure.

Power outage in Belgorod after attack on city's energy infrastructure

In Russia's Belgorod, critical damage to key energy system facilities has been recorded after an attack on the city's industrial zones. Due to equipment failure, a significant part of residential areas was left without electricity, water, and heating, forcing local authorities to introduce an emergency mode of operation for utility services. This was reported by the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, writes UNN.

Details

As a result (of the attack - ed.), there is serious damage to the energy infrastructure. There are interruptions in the supply of electricity, water, and heat to residents' homes.

- said Belgorod region governor Gladkov.

According to specialized sources and monitoring channels, the main strike hit the "Frunzenskaya" electrical substation, which supplies power to the central and southern districts of the city. Local residents reported a series of powerful explosions and a bright flash, after which a large-scale fire broke out on the facility's territory.

The power outage led to the shutdown of pumping stations and the cessation of coolant circulation in centralized heating systems, which poses a threat of network defrosting in high-rise buildings.

Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attack19.02.26, 02:14 • 24592 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity