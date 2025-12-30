In Kolomyia, Christmas caroling almost ended in tragedy: four children fell through the ice

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 512 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 1886 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 5674 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 10430 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 10810 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 12189 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 15526 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 22211 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 19021 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23503 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4m/s
77%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiersDecember 30, 07:03 AM • 4798 views
Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty in BelarusVideoDecember 30, 08:15 AM • 4388 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 20289 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 16867 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 4278 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 17049 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 20486 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 22196 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 49989 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 49965 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
France
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 500 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 4488 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 26883 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 40025 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 47767 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Series
The Diplomat
FIFA (video game series)

In Kolomyia, Christmas caroling almost ended in tragedy: four children fell through the ice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Four children aged 8-11 fell through the ice while caroling in Kolomyia. They were rescued by a cadet, a student, and a local resident who provided first aid.

In Kolomyia, Christmas caroling almost ended in tragedy: four children fell through the ice

Four children aged 8 to 11 in Kolomyia almost died during Christmas caroling: a boy and three girls decided to walk on thin ice, which instantly cracked, and they all ended up in icy water. Fortunately, the children were rescued. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Four friends – a boy and three girls, aged 8 to 11 – went caroling, but on the way decided to go out on the ice. The thin ice instantly cracked, and all four ended up in the icy water.

- the message says.

It is noted that the first to hear the screams was Roman Plikhtyak, a cadet of Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs, who came home for the holidays. Together with 16-year-old polytechnic student Yarema Knyshko, they rushed to the pond. The situation was critical: heavy winter clothes got wet and pulled the children to the bottom. The youngest boy had already completely disappeared under the water.

The boys found a wheel nearby, threw it to the children, and held them on the surface with their last strength. At that moment, a local resident Vitaliy ran to help. The man, without hesitation, went into the icy water, picked up the children, and handed them one by one to the boys on the shore.

The youngest boy was pulled out unconscious. Roman and Yarema immediately began resuscitation, and the girls were grouped together to keep each other warm. The exhausted but alive children were handed over to ambulance medics.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending: after examination at the hospital, the children have already returned home. However, rescuers once again remind: winter ice is insidious and deadly dangerous. Do not go out on the ice alone and protect children.

- added the State Emergency Service.

Man dies after falling through ice in Chernihiv region28.12.25, 14:44 • 12968 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
New Year
Frosts in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kolomyia