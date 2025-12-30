In Kolomyia, Christmas caroling almost ended in tragedy: four children fell through the ice

Four children aged 8 to 11 in Kolomyia almost died during Christmas caroling: a boy and three girls decided to walk on thin ice, which instantly cracked, and they all ended up in icy water. Fortunately, the children were rescued. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Four friends – a boy and three girls, aged 8 to 11 – went caroling, but on the way decided to go out on the ice. The thin ice instantly cracked, and all four ended up in the icy water. - the message says.

It is noted that the first to hear the screams was Roman Plikhtyak, a cadet of Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs, who came home for the holidays. Together with 16-year-old polytechnic student Yarema Knyshko, they rushed to the pond. The situation was critical: heavy winter clothes got wet and pulled the children to the bottom. The youngest boy had already completely disappeared under the water.

The boys found a wheel nearby, threw it to the children, and held them on the surface with their last strength. At that moment, a local resident Vitaliy ran to help. The man, without hesitation, went into the icy water, picked up the children, and handed them one by one to the boys on the shore.

The youngest boy was pulled out unconscious. Roman and Yarema immediately began resuscitation, and the girls were grouped together to keep each other warm. The exhausted but alive children were handed over to ambulance medics.

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending: after examination at the hospital, the children have already returned home. However, rescuers once again remind: winter ice is insidious and deadly dangerous. Do not go out on the ice alone and protect children. - added the State Emergency Service.

Man dies after falling through ice in Chernihiv region