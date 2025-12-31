Over 7.7 thousand lives saved and 92 thousand fires, demining and evacuation: SES summarized its work in 2025

The State Emergency Service has published a report on the work of its units during 2025. Over 365 days, rescuers carried out 491,756 deployments to sites of enemy shelling and emergencies, rescuing people from under rubble and eliminating the consequences of destruction. The SES announced this on its Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

During the year, SES units extinguished 92,892 fires in residential buildings, medical facilities, and industrial enterprises. The priority remained the rescue of civilians: 7,757 people were directly pulled from fires and from under the rubble of destroyed buildings. A separate layer of work involved evacuating residents from dangerous zones and providing psychological assistance to victims.

Demining and territorial security

Large-scale work continued in the field of humanitarian demining. Throughout the year, pyrotechnic units surveyed 25,483 hectares of Ukrainian land. Specialists detected and neutralized 86,310 explosive objects, making the cleared territories safe for movement and economic activity.

The agency emphasized that 2025 was a period of working at the limit of capabilities, where every figure in the report is the result of the daily risk taken by tens of thousands of rescuers. The service continues to operate 24/7 in all communities across the country.

