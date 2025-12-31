$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
04:58 PM • 3830 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 8950 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 10660 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 13928 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 18042 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 18385 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16810 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15215 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 14045 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15356 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Over 7.7 thousand lives saved and 92 thousand fires, demining and evacuation: SES summarized its work in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The State Emergency Service summarized its work for 2025, having made almost half a million deployments. Rescuers extinguished 92,892 fires and saved 7,757 people.

Over 7.7 thousand lives saved and 92 thousand fires, demining and evacuation: SES summarized its work in 2025

The State Emergency Service has published a report on the work of its units during 2025. Over 365 days, rescuers carried out 491,756 deployments to sites of enemy shelling and emergencies, rescuing people from under rubble and eliminating the consequences of destruction. The SES announced this on its Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

During the year, SES units extinguished 92,892 fires in residential buildings, medical facilities, and industrial enterprises. The priority remained the rescue of civilians: 7,757 people were directly pulled from fires and from under the rubble of destroyed buildings. A separate layer of work involved evacuating residents from dangerous zones and providing psychological assistance to victims.

Demining and territorial security

Large-scale work continued in the field of humanitarian demining. Throughout the year, pyrotechnic units surveyed 25,483 hectares of Ukrainian land. Specialists detected and neutralized 86,310 explosive objects, making the cleared territories safe for movement and economic activity.

The agency emphasized that 2025 was a period of working at the limit of capabilities, where every figure in the report is the result of the daily risk taken by tens of thousands of rescuers. The service continues to operate 24/7 in all communities across the country.

Zelenskyy made 60 foreign visits and hosted 100 heads of state and government in 2025 - OP31.12.25, 20:21 • 356 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy