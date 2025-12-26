On Mount Zakhar Berkut, the rescue of stranded tourists has been completed: 78 people were removed from the ski lift

The operation to rescue those stranded on the ski lift on Mount Zakhar Berkut in the Carpathians has been completed - 78 people have been evacuated, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported as of 2:25 PM on December 26, writes UNN.

Details

"Lviv region: mountain rescuers have completed work on Mount Zakhar Berkut, where the chairlift stopped. Within 2 hours, emergency workers evacuated 78 people from the lift, including 39 children," the State Emergency Service reported.

76 rescuers and 13 units of special equipment from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene.

