On Mount Zakhar Berkut, the rescue of stranded tourists has been completed: 78 people were removed from the ski lift

12:21 PM • 2244 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 12798 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 11684 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 10280 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 13749 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 17028 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 31273 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16403 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 29540 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 15872 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
Popular news
China turned Russia into a raw material appendage after the invasion of Ukraine - CPDDecember 26, 03:10 AM • 19190 views
Kim Jong Un announced his intention to modernize North Korea's defense sectorDecember 26, 03:43 AM • 14564 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 12067 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 14938 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 4738 views
Publications
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 12798 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 31273 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 29540 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 85454 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 86219 views
UNN Lite
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
On Mount Zakhar Berkut, the rescue of stranded tourists has been completed: 78 people were removed from the ski lift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

In the Lviv region, mountain rescuers have completed operations on Mount Zakhar Berkut, where a chairlift stopped. Within 2 hours, 78 people, including 39 children, were removed from the lift.

On Mount Zakhar Berkut, the rescue of stranded tourists has been completed: 78 people were removed from the ski lift

The operation to rescue those stranded on the ski lift on Mount Zakhar Berkut in the Carpathians has been completed - 78 people have been evacuated, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported as of 2:25 PM on December 26, writes UNN.

Details

"Lviv region: mountain rescuers have completed work on Mount Zakhar Berkut, where the chairlift stopped. Within 2 hours, emergency workers evacuated 78 people from the lift, including 39 children," the State Emergency Service reported.

76 rescuers and 13 units of special equipment from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene.

80 people stuck on a ski lift on a mountain in Lviv region: 42 already rescued, work continues26.12.25, 13:21 • 2010 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine